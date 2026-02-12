After winning over 150 high school football games at his alma mater Seventy-First (NC), head coach Duran McLaurin has decided it’s time for a change of scenery.

According to a report by HighSchoolOT, McLaurin is leaving Seventy-First to take on the head coaching job at Hoke County. Hoke County Schools put out a press release regarding the hiring of McLaurin as the program’s next football coach.

“I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of head football coach at Hoke High,” McLaurin said in the release. “This community has a rich tradition of hard work, resilience, and pride, and I can’t wait to get to work with our players, coaches, families, and fans to build something special. We’re going to compete with heart, develop great young men, and bring energy and passion to every day.”

McLaurin led Seventy-First for 13 seasons, compiling an overall record of 160-37 during his time with the Falcons. Seventy-First’s football program established themselves as one of the state’s top programs, winning six conference championships, reaching the state playoff 11 times and notching back-to-back state championship appearances in 2023 and 2024.

Now McLaurin will take over a Hoke County program that has endured six straight below .500 seasons, with the last time the Fighting Bucks had a winning campaign was in 2019 when the team went 8-5, according to MaxPreps.

The Fighting Bucks ended this past season with a 2-8 record and finishing ranked No. 164, according to the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Hoke County High School

Hoke County High School, located in Raeford, North Carolina, is committed to fostering academic excellence and holistic development among its students. As the home of the Fighting Bucks, the school emphasizes community engagement and student achievement, providing diverse extracurricular and athletic opportunities. HCHS participates in various sports, including football, basketball, soccer, and track, nurturing talent and teamwork​.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Tar Heel State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.