Dutch Fork (SC) football releases 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is South Carolina, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Irmo (SC) Dutch Fork is the next school out of the state of South Carolina to release their 2026 schedule as the Silver Foxes are arguably the Palmetto State’s most well known team under the watch of head coach Tom Knotts. The Silver Foxes are coming off winning a state championship after defeating Summerville, 40-20.

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Now with their eyes on winning another state title in mind, Dutch Fork will have plenty firepower on both sides of the ball to do so, including some new faces. One player that transferred in is Class of 2027 three-star wide receiver Maleek Miller, who hauled in 50 catches for 902 yards and scored nine touchdowns for Irmo in 2025.

The full Dutch Fork 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – at Ridge View

Sep. 4 – at Columbia (SC) Spartanburg

Sep. 11 – at Mount Pleasant (SC) Lucy Beckham

Sep. 18 – Sumter

Sep. 25 – West Columbia (SC) Gray Collegiate

Oct. 2 – at Lexington

Oct. 9 – at Chapin

Oct. 16 – Lexington (SC) River Bluff

Oct. 30 – Lexington (SC) White Knoll

Dutch Fork, which won the SCHSL Class AAAAA, Division 1 state title in 2025, finished as the state’s No. 3 ranked team, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Dutch Fork High School

Dutch Fork High School, located in Irmo, South Carolina, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Dutch Fork’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For South Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Palmetto State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across South Carolina.