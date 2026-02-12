Early Top 10 2026 interstate high school football games list

It’s never too early to rank the national high school football interstate games for 2026, right?

High school football programs around the country are releasing their official schedules for the 2026 and with that have come the revealing of some of the top games for the upcoming campaign. We’ve seen plenty of intriguing matchups that are already set for the fall and though it’s still winter sports season heading into the spring, we give you a first take on the best interstate games slated thus far.

Take a look below at our interstate high school football games list and let us know who you think we’re missing from our Top 10:

1. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) at Creekside (Ga.), Aug. 21

Two state champions from the 2025 season clash in Northwest Georgia to kickoff the 2026 season and we couldn’t think of any other game that could top this matchup. Clay-Chalkville is coming off an undefeated season where they won Alabama’s AHSAA Class 5A state crown and they’ll square off against a Creekside bunch that boasted one of the top scoring offenses (56.3 points per game in 2025) en route to Georgia’s GHSA Class 4A crown. Early thoughts are this game should feature plenty of talent and points on the scoreboard.

2. Carrollton (Ga.) at Catholic (La.), Sep. 4

Now though neither team may have won a state championship last season, they came as close as one could get to doing so. Carrollton played for the all mythical national championship last season and just narrowly lost to Buford in Georgia’s Class 6A state title game. The Trojans will return a myriad of talent on both sides of the ball, including 2029 quarterback Christian Cypher (2,178 yards, 26 touchdowns). The Bears were the most competitive team against national power Edna Karr, losing to the Cougars, 17-10, in the state semis. Catholic are slated to feature 2027 four-star running back Jayden Miles and 6-foot-5 tight end Jude Chamberlain.

Any time you get the best of the Peach and Sunshine State going head-to-head, you’ve got yourself a certified barn burner on your hands. This is what the Grayson-West Boca Raton meeting could be come early October as the two programs were as good as they come in their respective states. The Rams finished as the nation’s No. 23 nationally ranked team, a distinction the Bulls are hoping to attain at some point during the 2026 campaign. A win for West Boca Raton would certainly boost their chances of being recognized as a national powerhouse.

A little Georgia-Tennessee action on tap for the 2026 season is exactly what any high school football fan would want to sign up for as both Milton and Battle Ground Academy were among their respective state’s best teams last year. Milton started off last season playing on ESPN against Buford and now will have a national spotlight on them once again versus a very good Battle Ground Academy squad that finished as Tennessee’s No. 5 team in 2025. The Eagles should have one of Georgia’s top offenses, led by Tennessee commit Derrick Baker at quarterback.

We put this one a little bit higher because of the rarity of seeing a team out of Florida travel up to face a New Jersey squad in the Garden State. Now we know Monarch faced off against Don Bosco Prep last fall, but before that, it had been quite some time since the Ironmen had welcomed any top-level teams from Florida. Armwood was a Top 10 Florida high school football team from the 2025 campaign and have one of the best defensive units around, led by a pair of 2027 three-stars in linebacker Theo Wilson and defensive lineman Errol Demontagnac. Don Bosco Prep counters with 2027 four-stars Mikahi Allen at linebacker and Aidan O’Neil on the defensive line. This contest could be a defensive slugfest.

DeMatha Catholic certainly got the best of Roman Catholic in 2025, routing the Cahillite in a 44-7 decision. This time around, however, could be a much different story as the Stags graduated a boatload of talent and will have to reload in order to pull off a similar feat. Legendary Stags’ head coach Bill McGregor will have one of Maryland’s top edge rushers back in the fold in 2027 four-star James Pace. A good ole Maryland versus Pennsylvania matchup with some revenge on the minds of Roman Catholic bodes for a highly anticipated rematch.

7. Archbishop Moeller (OH) at Trinity (KY), Sep. 4

It’s not irregular to see Ohio and Kentucky squads go head-to-head like this as Archbishop Moeller and Trinity square off in a big time high school football matchup. What will certainly be different this year for the Crusaders is no longer having the talents of Matt Ponatoski (Kentucky signee) behind center. Don’t fret as Archbishop Moeller has an abundance of talent in their running back room between 2027’s Greylo Coach and Benjamin Yuudai. Flipping to the Trinity side of the spectrum and the Shamrocks were Kentucky’s No. 1 ranked team for most of the 2025 season and figure to enter the new campaign not moving from that very position.

When it comes to mega interstate matchups down in the Lone Star State, this is one of a rare few that will take place for the 2026 high school football season. North Shore knocked off Duncanville for the UIL’s Class 6A-I title and expect the Mustangs to be in contention this upcoming fall. John Curtis (La.), which was the second ranked team according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, will have a slew of talent back including 2028 three-star wide receiver Jarvis Stevenson. Oh and by the way, this game will take place at McNeese State University.

Anytime a national high school football powerhouse like St. Frances Academy (Md.) is welcomed into town, it’s a special moment for an opponent. Deland (Fla.) is ready to test their mettle as head coach Rick Darlington isn’t avoiding any smoke with this matchup. The Bulldogs are a single-wing team, led by 2028 four-star running back Taihj Moore, that comes right at you with their rushing attack and they will have their hands full against a Panthers’ defense that only gave up 87 points through 10 games in 2025. St. Frances Academy won the Overtime Nationals championship game last fall and are looking to be a repeat winner once again in 2026.

10. Choctawhatchee (Fla.) at Thompson (Ala.), Oct. 29

Don’t sleep on this Alabama-Florida tilt as both teams were Top 25 programs all throughout the 2025 season. The Choctawhatchee Indians, led by head coach Frank Beasley, had themselves a season to remember as they reached the Class 4A state semifinals, only to be upended at home by eventual champion Plantation American Heritage. Thompson continues to rack up the state titles under head coach Mark Freeman as the Warriors will bring back a plethora of talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball and led by 2027 four-star quarterback Trent Seaborn (Alabama commit).

