East Carolina commit James Perrone transfers to Miami Central for a second time

For the third time since the 2025 Florida high school football season has ended, 2027 three-star quarterback James Perrone (East Carolina commitment) is transferring schools, according to a post he made on social media Monday evening.

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The newly committed East Carolina Pirate announced via Instagram that he’s transferring back to 9-time state champion Miami Central Rockets (Fla.) from 17-time state champion Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas. Perrone was at Miami Southridge last season before transferring out initially.

The timeline of Perrone’s announcements of transfer intentions began back after the 2025 season ended, with the quarterback announcing on Dec. 18 he was leaving Miami Southridge for Miami Central. Just over a month later on Jan. 26, Perrone announced his intentions to transfer to St. Thomas Aquinas, joining a crowded quarterback room.

Now after a spring with the Raiders, Perrone is now heading back to Miami Central, a team that will be a contender for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 3A state championship this fall.

Perrone, who just recently committed to East Carolina back on June 2, this past 2025 season had himself another solid campaign for Miami Southridge, completing 193 of 295 passes for 3,231 yards, 33 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The signal caller also added 636 yards on 58 attempts and scored nine times on the ground.

For his high school career so far, Perrone has totaled over 9,500 all-purpose yards and 98 total touchdowns heading into his senior year.

Miami Southridge went 11-3 this past fall and saw its 2025 season end at the hands of West Broward, 30-27, in a FHSAA Class 6A, Region 4 final. The only other two losses on the season the Spartans had were to Columbus and Miami Central, respectively.

Perrone re-joins a Miami Central squad that fell just short of reaching the Class 3A state semifinals, losing to eventual runner-up Miami Northwestern, 50-29, in the region final.

Miami Central finished the 2025 campaign with a 9-2 record in Rockets’ head coach Derrick Gibson’s first season as head coach and as the No. 7 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Miami Central High School

“Miami Central High School, located in Miami, Florida, is a prominent public high school recognized for its academic rigor, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. With a broad selection of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Miami Central’s athletic teams are notable for their success and school spirit. Emphasizing leadership, community engagement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”