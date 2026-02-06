East Jackson (Ga.) hiring Ashley Henderson as HFC

After leading Jasper County (Ga.) to an impressive 2025 Georgia high school football season, head coach Ashley Henderson is now on his way to his next head coaching gig in the Peach State.

According to multiple reports, Henderson has been officially tabbed as the next head football coach at East Jackson Comprehensive (Ga.). Henderson helped lead the Hurricanes to a 10-2 record and reaching the second round of the GHSA Class A, Division I playoffs last season.

Most of Henderson’s success at Jasper County has been over the course of the last two seasons, with the head coach compiling a record of 18-6.

Henderson heads to East Jackson to take over a program that’s only had two winning seasons over the last two decades, with 2023 and 2009 being years where the Eagles finished above the .500 mark.

East Jackson Comprehensive finished with a 5-6 record and as the No. 216th ranked team according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about East Jackson Comprehensive High School

East Jackson Comprehensive High School, serving the Commerce, GA area, offers a wide range of academic and extracurricular activities, including a robust athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Eagles, compete in various sports, with football and basketball being prominent. EJCHS focuses on student development both in the classroom and on the field, encouraging school spirit and teamwork among its athletes.

