Edgewater (Fla.) football reveals 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Another Florida high school football team that went ahead and released their 2026 schedule was the Edgewater Fighting Eagles, which were a Top 25 team under the watch of first-year head coach Patrick Browning. What stands out about Edgewater’s schedule for the upcoming season is the Eagles will not leave the Central Florida region, even in the preseason kickoff classic against Armwood.

For all of the talent that Edgewater possessed last season in Browning’s first campaign, the Eagles will have to try and duplicate last year’s success with many unproven starters in their place. Edgewater was able to make a deep playoff in Florida’s Class 5A, falling to Lakeland in the region final round. With the Eagles proving themselves a state title contending squad under Browning, the team will be tested in games versus Jones, Lake Nona, Orlando Evans, The First Academy and West Orange, respectively.

Edgewater High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – Armwood

Aug. 21 – at Ocoee

Aug. 28 – The First Academy

Sep. 4 – Windermere

Sep. 10 – at Lake Nona

Sep. 18 – at Jones

Sep. 25 – West Orange

Oct. 9 – Olympia

Oct. 16 – at Evans

Oct. 23 – at Dr. Phillips

Oct. 30 – Boone

Edgewater finished with a 12-1 record and as the No. 16 in the state, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Edgewater High School, located in Orlando, Florida, is a public school renowned for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular offerings. The school provides a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. Edgewater’s athletic teams frequently achieve regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and equipped for future success.

