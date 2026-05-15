Edna Karr (La.) football in the midst of a 3-way quarterback battle

It’s never easy to replace a quarterback on the high school football level that has won a state championship. It might be even more of a challenge when that very signal caller has guided your program to consecutive state titles.

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In the case of the defending Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Prep Classic’s Division I Select champions New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr Cougars, they’re looking for their next guy behind center.

According to a report by WGNO on Thursday, the Cougars have three quarterbacks vying for the starting position after the graduation of two-time state champion starter John Johnson, who is now enrolled at West Virginia. The report states that the three passers aiming to take the starting job for head coach Brice Brown‘s squad are Forest Johnson III, Marlon Jones and Jayce Romain, respectively.

Whomever takes over the job will have huge shoes to fill in replacing the outgoing Johnson, who accounted for five touchdowns in the state championship win over St. Augustine back in December. What can’t be underscored for whomever earns the starting gig is the amount of talent the team will have around the quarterback position.

Edna Karr finished with a 15-0 record and as the No. 1 in the state, according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. On the national high school football scope, the Cougars ended as a Top 10 ranked program in multiple Top 25 rankings.

More about Edna Karr High School

Edna Karr High School in New Orleans is a charter school known for its strong academic and athletic programs. Serving grades 9-12, it excels in sports, especially football, with multiple state championships. The school is a hub for first-generation college students and promotes a strong sense of community and pride. Its marching band, “#TeamBustEmUp,” is nationally recognized. Edna Karr’s focus on excellence in both education and athletics makes it a cornerstone in the Algiers community​.

For Louisiana high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Pelican State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Louisiana high school football excitement across the state.