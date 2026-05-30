Elite 2028 4-star safety Antwaun 'Cornbread' Adams transferring to Baylor School (TN)

One of the country’s top Class of 2028 safety prospects is set to transfer and play at one of the country’s elite high school football programs, according to a social media announcement on Saturday afternoon.

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Elite 2028 4-star safety Antwaun ‘Cornbread’ Adams announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he’s leaving Magnolia (MS) South Pike and transferring to Tennessee high school football power Chattanooga (TN) Baylor School.

As I come to the end of this chapter, I want to take a moment to reflect on the journey I’ve shared at South Pike school district. I will carry forward the lessons learned here, not only academic but those of resilience, kindness, and curiosity. I would like to thank all of my coaches for taking their time in making me become the player, and an even better person that I am today.

Though this goodbye marks the end of our time together, it is also the beginning of my next great adventure moving forward with confidence, keep learning and never stop striving to be the best version of myself. Thank you for giving me memories I will hold forever. #Forever205

With that being said I will be transferring to Baylor High School.

Adams started on both sides of the ball for South Pike, which went 3-7 in 2025, last season as the rising junior totaled 25 tackles, three picks on defense and on offense caught 25 passes for 466 yards at wide receiver. The safety is ranked as the No. 5 player in Mississippi, No. 13 nationally at his position and No. 115 in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

There’s no shortage of talent, either, when it comes to what Baylor School has back in the cupboard as they bring back four-star running back David Gabriel Georges and 2028 four-star EDGE Braxton Rein. With expectations sky high for Baylor School heading into this 2026 season, the Red Raiders regular season schedule will help them test their mettle against some of the region’s top programs.

Baylor School is slated to play the likes of Brentwood Academy (TN), on the road versus Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Ga.), Kentucky 5A state champion Trinity (Ky.) and crosstown rival McCallie School (TN).

The Red Raiders ended this past season with a 12-0 record and finishing ranked No. 1 in the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Baylor School

Baylor School, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and rich extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Baylor’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and fostering school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future success.