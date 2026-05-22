Elite 2028 high school football kicker transferring from IMG Academy to Milton (Ga.)

The Class of 2028’s No. 1 ranked kicker, according to Kohl’s Kicking, is transferring schools for the upcoming 2026 high school football season.

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According to a announcement via social media, rising junior place kicker Ryan Jung announced that he’s transferring from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to Milton (Ga.). Jung was the full-time kicker for IMG Academy’s national team and is one of the top players nationally at his position.

Last season for the Ascenders, Jung connected on four of five field goal attempts, with a long of 46 and made 50 of 52 extra points during the 2025 high school football season. Jung was also a weapon in the kickoff game for IMG Academy as he notched 36 touchbacks on 66 kicks through nine games played.

Jung becomes the latest player to leave IMG Academy as earlier this week rising four-star junior running back Anthony Howard Jr. announced on social media that he’s leaving the Ascenders and heading back to Auburndale (Fla.), where he originally started his high school career.

The Eagles ended this past season with a 8-4 record and finishing at No. 18 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Milton High School

Milton High School, located in Milton, Georgia, is a renowned public high school celebrated for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and beyond. Milton’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, enhancing school spirit and community engagement. The school emphasizes leadership, innovation, and community service, fostering well-rounded, future-ready students.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Peach State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school football excitement across the state.