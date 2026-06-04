Elite 2028 hoops prospect Boss Mhoon transferring to Archbishop Riordan (Calif.)

Boss Mhoon, one of the top 2028 high school basketball prospects on the country, is reportedly on the move.

According to Nathan Canilao of the Bay Area News Group, Mhoon is transferring from The King’s Academy in San Jose to play for state powerhouse Archbishop Riordan in the San Francisco area.

The 6-foot-5 wing is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per game for King’s Academy, which finished the year 26-5 and lost to Folsom in the CIF Northern California Division I Regional Final.

Absolutely huge prep basketball news in the Bay Area:



The King’s Academy star and four-star recruit @l3oss24 is transferring to Archbishop Riordan, per an Instagram post.



Moon is a ESPN 100 player in the class of 2028. — Nathan Canilao (@nathancanilao) June 4, 2026

Mhoon will be joining a Riordan program coming a 28-2 season last year, which included a 77-46 blowout win over King’s Academy. The year ended with a loss to Salesian in the NorCal Open Division championship by a score of 59-54 after the Crusaders led by as many as 15 points.

Riordan graduated two Division I signees in Andrew Hillman and Jaroslavs Pihtovs, both of whom are headed to the University of San Francisco next season.

The Crusaders will look to Mhoon, the No. 48 overall prospect and No. 14 shooting guard in the 2028 class, to fill some of those holes. He already holds offers from Stanford, Santa Clara, Nevada and San Diego, and he looks to be a breakout candidate this offseason heading into his junior season.

Mhoon was one of the top performers last fall at USA Basketball’s minicamp, where he was primarily competing against 2026 and 2027 recruits.

“He is a lethal perimeter defender. One of those types who you consistently look up and see him hounding the ball or jumping a passing lane,” wrote Rivals’ Jamie Shaw. “Good athlete, at his best downhill offensively. But his defense is hard to ignore.”

About Archbishop Riordan High School

Archbishop Riordan High School is a Catholic, college preparatory high school that provides a holistic education for boys and girls in grades 9-12. Founded in 1950, the school emphasizes character development, academic excellence, and community service, preparing students for college and beyond. Its diverse student body engages in various extracurricular activities, including sports, music, and community service, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and leadership among students. The school’s location in San Francisco allows for rich cultural and educational experiences, enhancing its commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals.