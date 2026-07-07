Elite 2028 PG Michai White transferring to Prolific Prep (Fla.)

Prolific Prep (Fla.) just announced another blue-chip addition to its 2026-27 roster.

Four-star point guard Michai White, one of the top players in the 2028 cycle, is transferring to Prolific from Brewster Academy (N.H.), another one of the nation’s top prep hoops programs.

White is the No. 19 overall prospect and No. 3 point guard in the cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. The Hackensack, N.J. native is making the move to the Sunshine State.

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Prolific continues to build one of the best rosters in the country. Last month, it added junior five-star center Bamba Touray. On Monday, it announced that senior three-star shooting guard Braxton Keathley was making the move from Martin County in Kentucky.

White is the newest addition. As a sophomore for Brewster, he averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps. He shot 45 percent from the floor, including 29 percent from 3-point range. He also accumulated 56 steals across 36 games.

Back in December, White discussed his game and his recruitment with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw:

”I feel like I’m a point guard,” White said. “I know how to get my teammates involved and also I know how to score. You know, just keeping everybody engaged, bringing great energy, and playing a lot of defense. My athleticism and my shooting have improved since last season. I’ve been working and I’m shooting the ball real well now shots and I’m more athletic vertically, and laterally this season.”

Auburn, Louisville, Penn State and Northwestern were among the programs mentioned in his recruitment early on. He’ll continue to work through his process as a junior, only this time home base will now be in the Southeast.

“I want to play for a coach that’s open with me, and lets me play, but also he holds me accountable,” White told Shaw. “A coach who develops me, and doesn’t just let me get away with anything. He pushes me to be my best so I can make it to ultimately my goal, which is the NBA.”

More about Prolific Prep

Prolific Prep, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a renowned basketball academy that offers a high-level athletic and academic program for student-athletes. The school focuses on developing basketball skills and providing elite training while ensuring strong academic performance. Prolific Prep’s rigorous curriculum prepares students for college and professional opportunities. Known for its competitive basketball teams, the academy fosters a culture of excellence, discipline, and personal growth, aiming to produce well-rounded individuals both on and off the court.

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