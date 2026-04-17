Elite 2028 wide receiver Lorenzo McMullen transfers to Princeton (OH)

Class of 2028 four-star wide receiver Lorenzo McMullen Jr. is one of Ohio high school football’s up and coming talents. Earlier this week, the wide receiver announced that he will be transferring schools ahead of the 2026 season.

According to a social media post by McMullen, the wide receiver announced that he’s leaving Taft and transferring to Cincinnati Princeton for the 2026 campaign. McMullen is Ohio’s No. 1 ranked player for 2028, No. 5 at his position and No. 14 nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

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The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver received numerous accolades last season, including invitations to the Polynesian Bowl and All American Bowl. McMullen last season hauled in 41 passes for 737 yards and scored 20 touchdowns, earning all-conference and all-city honors in the process.

There’s no shortage of collegiate suitors for McMullen as the wide receiver currently holds offers from Wisconsin, Kentucky, Purdue, Maryland, Cincinnati, and others.

Cincinnati Princeton ended the last season with a 10-3 record and as the state’s No. 27 ranked team, according to the final Ohio 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cincinnati Princeton High School

Princeton High School, home of the Vikings, is located in Cincinnati, Ohio. Known for its strong academic programs and diverse student body, Princeton offers a comprehensive range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The school’s teams, known as the Vikings, participate actively in football and basketball among other sports, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship. With its distinctive primary color of #002E6D and secondary color of #FFD700, Princeton High School prides itself on preparing students not only for success in sports but also in academics and beyond. For more information, visit their official website and follow their athletics on social media.

For Ohio high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Ohio.