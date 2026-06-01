Elite 4-star WR Malachi Lee transferring to Loudoun Sports Academy

One of the top wide receivers in the state of Virginia is heading to a program that’s seen a number of transfers in this off-season.

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According to a social media announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, elite 2028 four-star wide receiver Malachi Lee announced he’s transferred from Chantilly (Va.) Westfield to Leesburg (Va.) Loudoun Sports Academy for the 2026 season.

Lee last season with the Bulldogs was easily one of the DMV’s brightest young wide receivers as he ended up hauling in 69 passes for 978 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. The 2028 standout also made an impact defensively, notching 57 total tackles and intercepting seven passes.

The four-star receiver is the No. 45 overall prospect nationally, No. 8 WR and No. 1 in the state of Virginia of the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

Lee joins a very talented receiving corps that already includes four-star wide receiver Cam Wade, who transferred from Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman to Loudoun Sports Academy. Wade (53 receptions, 821 yards in 2025) is the No. 351 overall prospect and No. 49 WR in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Slated to return on offense for the Timberwolves is junior signal caller Brian Walrath, who last season completed 85 of 146 passes for 1,058 yards and seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps statistics.

The Timberwolves ended this past season ranked No. 48 in the final 2025 Virginia High School Football Massey Rankings.

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