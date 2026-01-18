Elite 5-star WR Jamier Brown transferring to Big Walnut (OH)

One of Ohio high school football’s top wide receivers has decided he’s going to spend his senior season at Big Walnut High School (OH).

Elite five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown, an Ohio State commitment, tells Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Saturday that he’s leaving Wayne (OH) and transferring to Big Walnut for his final season of high school football. Big Walnut was one of the top high school football teams out of Buckeye State, finishing as the No. 13 team in the final Ohio 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Brown is the nation’s No. 12 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Schools like Oregon, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Maryland, Tennessee, and Michigan are still keeping in touch with Brown, but the elite pass catcher looks to remain focused on the off-season filled with 7-on-7 and training.

“My focus right now is on 7-on-7 and training for a big senior season,” Brown said to Simmons back on Jan. 5. “I might take three or four official visits, but it’s going to be hard for any school to change my mind. I’m in a great situation with Ohio State. I know where I want to go.”

More about Big Walnut High School

Big Walnut High School serves students from the surrounding areas in Sunbury, Ohio. The school is known for its commitment to academic excellence and comprehensive extracurricular programs, including a robust athletics program. The Golden Eagles participate in various sports at the varsity level, including football and basketball. The school fosters a strong sense of community and teamwork through its athletic initiatives, emphasizing both physical fitness and sportsmanship among students.

