Elite baseball prospect Jared Grindlinger reclassifies into 2026 class

One of the top high school baseball talents of the 2027 class has decided to reclassify.

According to an announcement by elite baseball prospect Jared Grindlinger, the 16-year-old lefthander/outfielder of Huntington Beach (Calif.), has reclassified to the 2026 class. Grindlinger is currently ranked as the No. 3 high school player for 2027 by Baseball America and is projected as a first round MLB Draft pick.

“After a lot of careful consideration with my family I have decided to take the next step in my baseball career and reclassify to the class of 2026. I’m beyond grateful for everyone who’s helped me get here and excited for this next part of my journey,” Grindlinger said via the announcement.

2027 prospect Jared Grindlinger has reclassified into the 2026 class.



Grindlinger is a superstar two-way talent from California and the younger brother of Vols freshman Trent Grindlinger.



He was Perfect Game’s No. 3 prospect in 2027 before classing up. pic.twitter.com/bBXnvHnHCf — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) February 19, 2026

The younger Grindlinger is a superstar two-way talent and is the younger brother of Tennessee Volunteers’ freshman Trent Grindlinger.

Last season for the Oilers, Grindlinger was one of the state’s best players statistically as a sophomore batting .343, two home runs, five doubles, 24 hits and 17 runs batted in. Pitching wise, Grindlinger was superb on the mound as he pitched 32.1 innings, went 5-0 with a 0.87 earned run average and struck out 34 strikeouts.

Grindlinger has played for the USA Baseball’s 12U, 15U and 18U teams, driving in nearly 20 runs between the three appearance for the national squads.

Huntington Beach went 24-5 last season and are one of the top returning high school baseball teams in the state of California.

