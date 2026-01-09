Elite Mizzou PF signee Toni Bryant transfers to Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

An already loaded Southeastern Prep (Fla.) 2025-26 boys basketball roster is adding yet another blue-chip prospect to the mix.

Four-star power forward Toni Bryant has transferred to SEPA from Zephyrhills Christian Academy, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported on Friday evening. Bryant has enrolled and will begin attending classes and practicing with the Falcons at the beginning of next week, per the report.

The news comes after Zephyrhills head coach Zach Reynolds and the program parted ways earlier this week. Reynolds released a statement citing a lack of “upholding strong ethics and its own moral code of conduct.”

Bryant, a Missouri signee, is the No. 20 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 2 senior in the Sunshine State.

It’s a mega addition to a Southeastern Prep squad that includes five other ranked prospects, including the No. 1 and No. 2 overall recruits in the 2027 cycle in Five-Star Plus+ PF C.J. Rosser and five-star center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

This story will be updated.

