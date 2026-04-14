Ensworth (Tenn.) football reveals 2026 schedule
Tennessee high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the Nashville area, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
One of the Volunteer State’s more well known teams is the Ensworth Tigers, which is under the guidance of former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck. The Tigers recently released their 2026 schedule, which is practically the same from the 2025 campaign, with home and away dates flipped.
Hasselbeck’s squad will have a lot of reloading to do as the team graduated a number of key starters from the 2025 season, including safety Justin Hopkins (Minnesota enrollee), tight end Eli Wilt (Western Kentucky enrollee), athlete Bishop Starling (Vanderbilt signee) and quarterback Taylor Hasselbeck (Wyoming enrollee).
The full Ensworth 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.
Ensworth Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 21 – Whitehaven
Aug. 28 – Nashville Christian
Sep. 4 – Briarcrest Christian
Sep. 11 – at McCallie
Sep. 18 – Lipscomb Academy
Sep. 25 – Brentwood Academy
Oct. 2 – at Knoxville Catholic
Oct. 9 – at Christ Presbyterian Academy
Oct. 23 – Baylor School
Oct. 30 – at Montgomery Bell Academy
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In the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Ensworth finished with a 7-4 record and as the No. 8 ranked team in the state.
More about Ensworth High School
Ensworth High School, located in Nashville, Tennessee, is a prestigious private school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Ensworth’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.
How to Follow Tennessee High School Football
For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Tennessee.