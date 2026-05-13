Enterprise (AL) boys basketball promotes asst. John Wadsworth to head coach

The Enterprise (AL) boys basketball program didn’t have to look too far away to find the next head coach.

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According to a social media announcement on Tuesday, the Wildcats have promoted assistant John Wadsworth to the position of head coach. Wadsworth has been apart of the Enterprise program since 2020, helping the team win five area championships, three region crowns and the 2022 Class 7A state title.

We are thrilled to officially announce Coach John Wadsworth as our next Head Basketball Coach! We are super excited to have Coach Wadsworth at the helm and look forward to the continued success of Wildcat Hoops and where he takes our program!

We are thrilled to officially announce Coach John Wadsworth as our next Head Basketball Coach!



We are super excited to have Coach Wadsworth at the helm and look forward to the continued success of Wildcat Hoops and where he takes our program!



| #GoCats pic.twitter.com/kFrPgewgsW — Enterprise Basketball (@WILDCAT__HOOPS) May 12, 2026

Wadsworth takes over for Rhett Harrelson, who stepped down back in April, during his time as Enterprise’s lead man, he guided the team to a record of 166-66 overall from 2018 to 2025.

During Harrelson’s time leading the Wildcats, the program had double digit victory seasons every year and won no less than 14 games annually. Enterprise becomes the second major Alabama high school boys basketball coaching job to come open, with Mountain Brook being the other earlier this year.

The Wildcats checked in at No. 20 according to the latest Alabama 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Enterprise High School

Enterprise High School, located in Enterprise, Alabama, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Enterprise’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

How to Follow Alabama High School Basketball

For Alabama high school basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Alabama high school basketball excitement across the state.