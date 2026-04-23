Eric Weddle addresses his future as Rancho Bernardo (Calif.) head football coach

San Diego (Calif.) Rancho Bernardo head football coach Eric Weddle doesn’t plan on going anywhere soon when it comes to his current coaching position.

So much so that the Broncos‘ head coach took to social media on X, formerly known as Twitter, to address his coaching future at Rancho Bernardo, assuring the community that he doesnt plan on leaving for several years. Six more to be exact, according to the former NFL safety.

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“Want everyone to know in SD, I will not be leaving Rancho Bernardo HS when Gaige graduates. I have 2 kids after him that I will be there for and support. Im locked in for at least 6 more years. College and NFL are not in my plans at all. My family comes first and RB is next,” Weddle said in the statement on X.

Want everyone to know in SD, I will not be leaving Rancho Bernardo HS when Gaige graduates. I have 2 kids after him that I will be there for and support. Im locked in for at least 6 more years. College and NFL are not in my plans at all. My family comes first and RB is next. pic.twitter.com/WMuXnj8ksm — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) April 23, 2026

Weddle, who played in the NFL for 14 seasons after high school and college, led Rancho Bernardo to a 7-3 record this past season and is the No. 92 team in California, according to the Massey Ratings. The Broncos’ 2025 season ended back on Nov. 14 in a 56-7 loss to Granite Hills.

Leading the charge this past season for the Broncos was Weddle’s son, Gaige (2,903 all-purpose yards, 29 total touchdowns in 2025). Already a touted prospect in the 2028 cycle, He’s playing quarterback and is coming off an impressive last two campaigns, where he has led Rancho Bernardo to 16 victories. Early on, Gaige is the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2028 Rivals300.

More about Rancho Bernardo High School

Rancho Bernardo High School, established in 1991, serves approximately 2,400 students from diverse backgrounds. Located in northern San Diego County, the school offers a wide range of academic and extracurricular programs, including 68 athletic teams across various sports. Over 90% of graduates proceed to higher education. The school emphasizes academic rigor and community involvement, contributing positively to the suburban environment and reflecting the ethnic diversity of its student body.

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