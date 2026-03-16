Eric Weddle has jersey number retired by alma mater Alta Loma (Calif.)

Before Rancho Bernardo head coach Eric Weddle ever started playing in the NFL or coaching high school football, he made his name as a safety at his alma mater Alta Loma (Calif.).

Last week, the former longtime NFL defensive back and Super Bowl champion, who just completed his third year as head coach of the Rancho Bernardo football program, had his No. 22 jersey number retired in a special ceremony held on the campus of the school according to a report by the Daily Bulletin.

“What a day at (Alta Loma High School). Amazing experience to share with the school, admin and my family. It all started here, honored to have my #22 retired at the school. Big year for the (Alta Loma High School). Grateful for the love and support all these years,” Weddle said in a social media post via X.

What a day at @AltaLomaHigh. Amazing experience to share with the school, admin and my family. It all started here, honored to have my #22 retired at the school. Big year for the @AltaLomaLions. Grateful for the love and support all these years. https://t.co/m7APIl6mcx — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) March 14, 2026

Weddle, who played in the NFL for 14 seasons after high school and college, led Rancho Bernardo to a 7-3 record this past season and is the No. 92 team in California, according to the Massey Ratings. The Broncos’ 2025 season ended back on Nov. 14 in a 56-7 loss to Granite Hills.

Leading the charge this past season for the Broncos was Weddle’s son, Gaige (2,903 all-purpose yards, 29 total touchdowns in 2025). Already a touted prospect in the 2028 cycle, He’s playing quarterback and is coming off an impressive last two campaigns, where he has led Rancho Bernardo to 16 victories. Early on, Gaige is the No. 19 overall prospect in the 2028 Rivals300.

More about Alta Loma High School

Alta Loma High School, located in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, is known for its strong academic programs, diverse extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. The school fosters a culture of excellence, preparing students for college and career success. With a dedicated faculty and a vibrant student body, ALHS emphasizes leadership, innovation, and community involvement. The Braves take pride in their school spirit and commitment to achieving greatness both in the classroom and on the field.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.