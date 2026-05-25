Etowah (Ga.) announces hiring of head boys basketball coach

Coming off the program’s first losing season since the 2012-2013 campaign, the Woodstock (Ga.) Etowah Eagles will be going into the 2026-2027 season with a new head boys basketball coach.

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Etowah announced last week the hiring of Hiram (Ga.) head coach Keyon Boyd, who spent the last eight seasons leading the Hornets. During his tenure leading the program, Boyd guided Hiram to six GHSA postseason appearances, three region championships, multiple Sweet 16 and Elite Eight berths.

“I look forward to continuing to build on the success that has already been established here at Etowah,” Boyd said in the press release. “I’m excited to get to work with our student-athletes, connect with the community, and help lead this program into the future.”

The three seasons before this past 2025-2026 campaign featured the Eagles winning 20 or more games, establishing themselves as one of the state’s better programs. Now with Boyd at the helm, Etowah is looking to return as a power out of the Peach State.

Boyd’s best season at Hiram was in 2022-2023 when he led the Hornets to an impressive 25-3 record.

According to the final 2025 Georgia High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, Etowah finished at 8-17 and as the state’s No. 130th ranked team, with Hiram going 19-10 under the watch of Boyd finishing at No. 111.

More about Etowah High School

“Etowah High School, located in Woodstock, GA, is known for its rigorous academic and extracurricular programs. Its athletics, especially the football and basketball teams, are competitive and well-supported by the community. The school’s colors—royal blue and white—reflect its proud “Eagles” spirit. Student-athletes at Etowah uphold a tradition of excellence and sportsmanship, competing in various regional and state-level events.”

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