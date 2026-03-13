EYBL Scholastic Playoffs: SPIRE’s Kevin Boyle notches 900th coaching win

SPIRE Academy (Ohio) head boys basketball coach Kevin Boyle on Friday afternoon notched a milestone accomplishment in a EYBL quarterfinals contest against Link Academy.

Boyle earned victory No. 900 of his illustrious high school boys basketball coaching career in a 60-55 win over Link Academy. The game featured four lead changes and five ties along the way to Boyle’s coaching feat.

Leading the way for SPIRE Academy in the win was King Gibson, who scored a team-high 19 points.

The first-year SPIRE bench boss, who is a four-time national Coach of the Year, has won eight national titles during his time at Montverde Academy from 2011-2025, left the Eagles after the 2024-2025 season before leaving for Ohio last spring.

SPIRE Academy has one of the top rosters in the entire country as they feature the likes of four-star combo guard King Gibson and four-star small forward Alex Constanza (Gonzaga commit).

SPIRE Academy is currently ranked as the No. 3 team, according to the latest 2025-2026 National High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

How to Follow Ohio High School Boys Basketball

For Ohio high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Buckeye State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state of Ohio.