EYBL Scholastic releases list of teams for 2026-27 season

The Nike EYBL Scholastic roster of high school boys basketball teams is going to look a bit different for the 2026-27 season, according to a release by the league via Instagram on Tuesday evening.

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The national high school boys basketball league announced on social media that the league will go from 20 teams from the 2025-26 season to 15 squads for the 2026-27 campaign. Down below are the 15 teams that will be apart of the EYBL Scholastic roster of programs:

Compass Prep (AZ)

Bella Vista College Preparatory School (AZ)

Dream City Christian (AZ)

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX)

Iowa United Prep (IA)

La Lumiere School (IN)

Long Island Lutheran (NY)

Master’s Academy International (MA)

Monarch Academy (KS)

Montverde Academy (FL)

Oak Hill Academy (VA)

Tennessee Collegiate Academy (TN)

The St. James Academy (VA)

Veritas Academy (CA)

Wasatch Academy (UT)

NEWS: The Nike EYBL Scholastic will shift from 20 teams to 15 teams next high school basketball season, @LeagueRDY has learned.



Sunrise Christian (KS), Spire Academy (OH), Link Academy (MO), Brewster Academy (NH) and Utah Prep (UT) are among the teams leaving the conference.… pic.twitter.com/DsucRw6tvu — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 23, 2026

EYBL Scholastic Players to Watch for 2026-27 season

CIA Bella Vista (Phoenix, Arizona)

‘28 4-star PG Liam Mitakaro

‘27 4-star SF Jalen White

‘27 4-star SG Lyris Robinson

‘27 4-star C Paul Osoruyi

Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

’28 4-star C Stra Zelic

‘27 NR G Mana Wintana

AZ Compass (Phoenix, Arizona)



‘27 3-star SG Tripp Haywood

’27 3-star PF Mustafa Mohamed

‘27 4-star SF Demarcus Henry

The St. James Academy (Springfield, Virginia)

’27 3-star SF Jacoby Briscoe

Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York)

’27 4-star SF Moussa Kamissoko

’27 3-star PG Jamaal McKnight

’28 3-star PF Abraham Taiwo

’28 3-star SF Maxx Tjongondjoza

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

’27 4-star PG Oneal Delancy

’27 4-star PF Beau Daniels

’28 4-star SF Xavier Skipworth

’28 4-star SG Isaiah Hamilton

’27 3-star PG Javion Tyndale

’27 3-star PF Malachi Booker

’28 3-star PF Sebastien Ndour

’27 3-star C Julius Kimani

Oak Hill Academy (Mouth Of Wilson, Virginia)

’27 3-star SF Janon Singh

’28 3-star C Ephriam Moore

’29 NR SF David Johnson

Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas, Texas)

’28 4-star C Xavier Young

’28 4-star PG Josiah Rose

’27 3-star CG Brayden Williams

’28 NR PG Max Moody

Tennessee Collegiate Academy (Memphis, Tennessee)

’27 3-star PG Lincoln Vinson

Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona)

’27 4-star SF Malachi Jordan

’28 4-star PG Mateen Cleaves Jr.

’27 4-star C Christopher Brown

’28 3-star SG Martray Bagley

Iowa United Prep (Des Moines, Iowa)

’27 4-star SF Godson Okokoh

’27 3-star SG Avery Huston

’28 3-star PF Enzo Mweli

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana)

’27 4-star SG Devin Cleveland

’27 4-star PF Ferlandes Wright

’27 3-star PG Peyton Kemp

Master’s Academy International (Stow, Massachusetts)

’27 4-star PG Antonio Pemberton

How to Follow High School Boys Basketball

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