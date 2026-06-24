High School Boys Basketball
EYBL Scholastic releases list of teams for 2026-27 season
The Nike EYBL Scholastic roster of high school boys basketball teams is going to look a bit different for the 2026-27 season, according to a release by the league via Instagram on Tuesday evening.
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The national high school boys basketball league announced on social media that the league will go from 20 teams from the 2025-26 season to 15 squads for the 2026-27 campaign. Down below are the 15 teams that will be apart of the EYBL Scholastic roster of programs:
Compass Prep (AZ)
Bella Vista College Preparatory School (AZ)
Dream City Christian (AZ)
Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (TX)
Iowa United Prep (IA)
La Lumiere School (IN)
Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Master’s Academy International (MA)
Monarch Academy (KS)
Montverde Academy (FL)
Oak Hill Academy (VA)
Tennessee Collegiate Academy (TN)
The St. James Academy (VA)
Veritas Academy (CA)
Wasatch Academy (UT)
EYBL Scholastic Players to Watch for 2026-27 season
CIA Bella Vista (Phoenix, Arizona)
‘28 4-star PG Liam Mitakaro
‘27 4-star SF Jalen White
‘27 4-star SG Lyris Robinson
‘27 4-star C Paul Osoruyi
Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)
’28 4-star C Stra Zelic
‘27 NR G Mana Wintana
AZ Compass (Phoenix, Arizona)
‘27 3-star SG Tripp Haywood
’27 3-star PF Mustafa Mohamed
‘27 4-star SF Demarcus Henry
The St. James Academy (Springfield, Virginia)
’27 3-star SF Jacoby Briscoe
Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York)
’27 4-star SF Moussa Kamissoko
’27 3-star PG Jamaal McKnight
’28 3-star PF Abraham Taiwo
’28 3-star SF Maxx Tjongondjoza
Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)
’27 4-star PG Oneal Delancy
’27 4-star PF Beau Daniels
’28 4-star SF Xavier Skipworth
’28 4-star SG Isaiah Hamilton
’27 3-star PG Javion Tyndale
’27 3-star PF Malachi Booker
’28 3-star PF Sebastien Ndour
’27 3-star C Julius Kimani
Oak Hill Academy (Mouth Of Wilson, Virginia)
’27 3-star SF Janon Singh
’28 3-star C Ephriam Moore
’29 NR SF David Johnson
Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Dallas, Texas)
’28 4-star C Xavier Young
’28 4-star PG Josiah Rose
’27 3-star CG Brayden Williams
’28 NR PG Max Moody
Tennessee Collegiate Academy (Memphis, Tennessee)
’27 3-star PG Lincoln Vinson
Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona)
’27 4-star SF Malachi Jordan
’28 4-star PG Mateen Cleaves Jr.
’27 4-star C Christopher Brown
’28 3-star SG Martray Bagley
Iowa United Prep (Des Moines, Iowa)
’27 4-star SF Godson Okokoh
’27 3-star SG Avery Huston
’28 3-star PF Enzo Mweli
La Lumiere School (La Porte, Indiana)
’27 4-star SG Devin Cleveland
’27 4-star PF Ferlandes Wright
’27 3-star PG Peyton Kemp
Master’s Academy International (Stow, Massachusetts)
’27 4-star PG Antonio Pemberton
How to Follow High School Boys Basketball
For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school boys basketball excitement across the nation.