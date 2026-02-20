Fairhope (Ala.) football hires Caleb Ross as head coach

Caleb Ross is leaving his Assistant Director role with the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) and returning to coach high school football in the Yellowhammer State.

According to multiple reports, Fairhope (Ala.) has tabbed Ross to take over as the program’s next head football coach. Ross previously coached at McGill-Toolen Catholic, where he won a state title in 2015, and most recently at Prattville from 2018-2020.

BREAKING: @ONTHEDMARK1 reports that Caleb Ross has accepted the Head Coach job at Fairhope High School.



Ross most recently coached with Prattville from 2018-2020. And has served roles at the AHSAA.



Ross boasts a 64-31 record with a state championship win at McGill-Toolen in… pic.twitter.com/iz29zgYViQ — BamaPreps (@BamaPrepsFB) February 20, 2026

The Pirates are coming off a 8-4 campaign in which the team reached the second round of the AHSAA Class 7A playoffs, falling to Phenix City Central, 34-15.

Previous Fairhope head coach Tim Carter retired last month from coaching after 35 years of roaming the sidelines for multiple Alabama high schools. Among the schools Carter has been at are Fairhope, Auburn and Monroe Academy.

Carter compiled an overall record of 168-102 during his time as a coach and led the Pirates to the postseason eight times.

Fairhope ended last season as the No. 28 ranked team in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Fairhope High School

Fairhope High School, located in Fairhope, Alabama, serves grades 9 through 12 and is part of the Baldwin County Public Schools system. With an enrollment of approximately 1,629 students, the school offers a diverse range of academic and extracurricular programs, including a robust athletics program. The Fairhope Pirates compete in various sports, including football and basketball, and are known for their competitive spirit. The school’s facilities and teams contribute to a vibrant school culture that fosters student involvement and community pride.

