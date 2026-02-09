Falmouth (ME) hires former IMG assistant as head football coach

The Falmouth (ME) went nearly a month without a head football coach after the resignation of Spencer Emerson, who has moved on to join the staff at the University of New Hampshire.

On Monday afternoon, the Navigators officially announced they have found their man to lead the football team moving forward. According to a social media announcement by Navigators’ athletic director James Coffey, Falmouth has tabbed former IMG Academy assistant Brandon Dorsett as the program’s next head football coach.

“Brandon Dorsett will be the next head coach of the Navigators varsity football program. A familiar face in the community, he brings strong playing and coaching experience and will lead the team into the 2026 season,” Coffey said in the statement regarding Dorsett’s hire.

Falmouth went 11-0 in Emerson’s first year, winning the Maine Principal’s Association (MPA) Class B state championship. This past season Emerson guided the team back to the postseason, but fell in the second round. Dorsett will take over a Navigators’ squad that graduates quarterback Tres Walker (McGill University commit) and a host of other key senior starters.

Dorsett most recently was the head coach at Brunswick (ME) and in 2018 was a defensive assistant at IMG Academy. The newly named Falmouth head coach has also coached previously at Deering and South Portland.

According to the final Maine High School Football Massey Rankings for the 2025 season, Falmouth finished as the state’s No. 11 ranked team.

More about Falmouth High School

Falmouth High School, located in Falmouth, Maine, is known for its strong academics, thriving arts programs, and competitive athletics. Serving grades 9–12, FHS fosters a student-centered learning environment that encourages critical thinking and community engagement. Home of the Navigators, the school takes pride in preparing students for college, careers, and citizenship with a commitment to excellence in every area of student life.

