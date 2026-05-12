Father of Jalen Hurts steps down as Channelview (TX) head football coach

The Channelview (TX) football program the last two decades has been at the controls of Averion Hurts Sr., but the longtime head coach has decided it was time to go in another direction, per a report by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

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Per the report, Hurts has stepped down as the Falcons’ head coach after leading the program since the 2006 season. Averion is the father of Philadelphia Eagles’ star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“End of an era indeed! It’s no question that I chose this profession because of you,” Averion Hurts Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter over the weekend. “31 years on this planet and every one of them I’ve witnessed relentless effort and sacrifice. Dad, you are my hero and I will continue to make you proud! Job well done old man!”

End of an era indeed! It’s no question that I chose this profession because of you. 31 years on this planet and every one of them I’ve witnessed relentless effort and sacrifice. Dad, you are my hero and I will continue to make you proud! Job well done old man! #HurtsGang🤞🏾 https://t.co/b5vcU799ui — Averion Hurts (@CoachHurts2) May 8, 2026

During Hurts’ time leading the program, the Falcons went above the .500 mark four of the 20 seasons he led the program. Hurts’ record from 2006 to 2026 was 74-133, according to MaxPreps statistics.

Jalen became the most prominent player to have ever come out of the school as in his senior season under his father, the former Channelview quarterback threw for 2,384 yards and 26 touchdowns while also adding 1,391 yards and 25 more scores on the ground.

Hurts other son, Averion Jr., is currently the offensive coordinator at Baytown (TX) Goose Creek Memorial.

The Channelview Falcons ended this past season with a 1-9 record and finished ranked No. 590 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

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