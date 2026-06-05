Father of NFL QB named head football coach at top North Carolina high school

Less than two weeks after Chris James stepped down from his role as Myers Park (N.C.) head football coach, the school has found a replacement.

Duke Howell is the new lead man for the Mustangs, according to a report from The Charlotte Observer. Howell is the father of former North Carolina standout QB and current Dallas Cowboy Sam Howell.

He has been the head coach at Cuthbertson for the last three seasons. The Cavaliers are coming off a 3-8 season last fall, but had winning records in both 2023 and 2024.

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Howell is set to take over a Myers Park program that’s fresh off a 9-3 campaign in 2025. In three seasons under James, the Mustangs went 20-13. James stepped down to become the Dean of Students at Charlotte Latin School and will also be apart of the Baltimore Ravens’ Bill Walsh Diversity program.

“I did the same job at Myers Park,” James said in the report to The Observer. “But this is a little different role than I had. I’m not done coaching, but I think it’s time for me to take a year off and see what this internship deal is like (with the Ravens) and use this time to get better. I’ll do a lot of clinics, and see a lot of my guys play (in college) on Saturdays and visit friends that coach. I’ll use this as a professional development year.”

Before becoming a star in Chapel Hill and making it to the NFL, Howell’s son Sam was a star at Sun Valley High School. The elder Howell remains in the Tar Heel State and is now set to take on another challenge. Myers Park finished last season as the No. 9 team in North Carolina, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

More about Myers Park High School

Myers Park High School, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a robust athletic program that includes a wide range of sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to developing student-athletes through competitive play and a focus on teamwork and discipline. Myers Park emphasizes both athletic and academic excellence, providing resources and support to help students achieve their goals. The program aims to foster leadership, sportsmanship, and a strong sense of community within the school.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Tar Heel State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of North Carolina.