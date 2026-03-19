Fayetteville (AR) football hires Razorback legend as head coach

Fayetteville High School (AR) on Thursday announced the hiring of an Arkansas Razorback legend as they program’s next head football coach.

According to an social media announcement, the school announced the hiring of former Razorback standout Anthony Lucas as the team’s next head coach. Lucas was previously the head coach at Pulaski Academy and going 48-16, winning three state titles.

“New chapter, new standard. Same love for the game. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity. Let’s build something special. Go Purple Dogs,” Lucas said in the social media announcement.

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨



We are beyond excited to announce our new Head Football Coach — Anthony Lucas!



“New chapter, new standard. Same love for the game. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity. Let’s build something special. Go Purple Dogs.” – Coach Anthony Lucas 💜🐾



The… pic.twitter.com/cbtSb95RIQ — FHS Bulldogs (@FayBulldogs) March 19, 2026

Lucas takes over for departing head coach Casey Dick, who was 55-25 at Fayetteville and also played quarterback himself for the Razorbacks. Back in March of 2020, Lucas was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.

“We are truly excited to welcome Coach Anthony Lucas and his family to Fayetteville,” Fayetteville athletic director Steven Janksi said via a report. “His heart for people. passion for the game and commitment to building young men make him the right leader for our program and our community.”

The Bulldogs ended this past season with a 7-5 record and finished ranked No. 10 in the final 2025 Arkansas High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Fayetteville High School

Fayetteville High School is a renowned public high school located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, known for its strong academic programs, vibrant extracurricular activities, and commitment to student success. As part of the Fayetteville Public Schools district, it serves a diverse student body and offers a wide range of courses and athletics, including highly competitive football and basketball teams. FHS fosters a supportive and inclusive environment, preparing students for both higher education and future careers.

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