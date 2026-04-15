Fernando Mendoza, projected No. 1 overall pick, visits alma mater Columbus (Fla.)

Former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is just days away from the biggest moment in his life as the signal caller is projected to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Before that happens, however, Mendoza decided to bring his Heisman Trophy he won from the 2025 college football season and visit his alma mater Miami Columbus Explorers, which has won three state titles over the last half dozen seasons. Mendoza played quarterback for the Explorers from 2018-2021.

Fernando Mendoza stopped by his alma mater at Columbus HS today to surprise the students there with a special friend.



(🎥📸 @ColumbusHS_Mia) pic.twitter.com/fbjfB5ZIOq — Will Manso (@WillManso) April 14, 2026

Mendoza in a video by WPLG, is shown walking into the school’s gymnasium with the Heisman Trophy, drawing a roar from the students on hand at Columbus. The quarterback also took photos with students on campus, including with current Explorers’ signal caller Kai Moore, who transferred in to Columbus during the off-season from Miami Norland.

Through 12 games in his senior season (2021) at Columbus, Mendoza ended up completing 107 of 169 passes for 1,169 yards, 11 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Mendoza also showed the ability to run if needed, going for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Mendoza is coming off a strong 2025 season, which led to winning the Heisman as the quarterback completed 273 of 379 (72 percent) passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

The Explorers are coming off a down season where the team went 4-8, starting the 2025 campaign 0-5 and ranked No. 98, according to the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Nonetheless, Columbus was still able to reach the Class 7A playoffs where they fell to Miami Palmetto, 27-10, in the region semifinals.

More about Columbus High School

Columbus High School, located in Miami, Florida, is recognized for its strong commitment to academic excellence, community service, and athletic achievement. Serving a diverse and vibrant student population, Columbus High School offers a comprehensive educational experience that prepares students for college, careers, and leadership roles in society.

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