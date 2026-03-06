FHS 7v7 Association heads to St. Cloud (Fla.) with plenty of prospects on hand

On Saturday morning, its another strong field being assembled at St. Cloud High School to take part in the FHS 7v7 Association fourth tournament event of the off-season with temperatures expected to be hovering around 90 degrees.

Winners of the last FHS 7v7 event was Lake Howell as they ended up edging out Bartram Trail for the tournament championship in a close contest between the squads. What was evident from the most recent event and each tourney is the amount of impressive talent at the quarterback positions, with players like Merritt Island’s Kevin Verpaele, South Lake’s Tre Kelly, West Orange’s AJ Chung, St. Cloud’s Jeremiah Letter and a host of others shining every time out.

Who will be the next set of high school football players to shine as the FHS 7v7 Association heads into its second tourney of the off-season as the road to The Villages continues?

Now as we head into the fourth FHS 7v7 Association 7-on-7 tournament, we take a dive into the Florida high school football players to watch over at St. Cloud for down below.

FHS 7v7 Association Players to Watch at St. Cloud High School

Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore Catholic

Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs

Jeremiah Letter, QB, St. Cloud

Jaden Irons, CB, St. Cloud

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

DeShaun Thomas, TE, Merritt Island

Charles Woodson Jr., S, Lake Nona

Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange

