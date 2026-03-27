The FHS 7v7 Association 7-on-7 season is coming to a close in April as the off-season tournaments remaining will be at Viera before landing at The Villages for the state championships at the end of the month.

Winners of the most recent FHS 7v7 event was Lake None as they ended up the previous winner, Lake Howell, for the tournament championship in a defensive battle between the squads. Many of the usual Central Florida teams that take part in the off-season tournaments will not be on hand, but there’s plenty of talent that will be on hand from regional powers like Bartram Trail, F.W. Buchholz, Plant, South Lake and Vanguard.

Who will be the next set of high school football players to shine as the FHS 7v7 Association heads into its next tourney of the off-season as the road to The Villages continues? The championships will take place at The Villages on April 25th, with teams around the state continue to join for a chance at a title run.

Now as we head into the fourth FHS 7v7 Association 7-on-7 tournament, we take a dive into the Florida high school football players to watch over at South Sumter for down below.

FHS 7v7 Association Players to Watch at South Sumter High School

Gavin Peterson, QB, Bartram Trail

Reece Moore, WR, Bartram Trail

Karon Palmer Jr., QB, East Ridge

Andrew Whittemore, QB, F. W. Buchholz

Ashton Norris, DB, F. W. Buchholz

Jasiah Bennett, DB, Plant

Zechariah Taylor, ATH, Sebring

Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake

James Bethea, ATH, Vanguard

Sergarion Gunsby, S, Vanguard

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.