FHS 7v7 Association resuming league play at Merritt Island

On Saturday morning, near 20 teams will gather at Merritt Island High School to take part in the FHS 7v7 Association second tournament event of the off-season with temperatures expected to be much more football-friendly compared to the first go round, which was around the 40’s in St. Cloud.

Winners of the first event was Lake Nona as they ended up edging out Bartram Trail for the tournament championship. What was evident from the first event was the amount of impressive talent at the quarterback positions, with players like Merritt Island’s own Kevin Verpaele, South Lake’s Tre Kelly, West Orange’s AJ Chung, St. Cloud’s Jeremiah Letter and a host of others shining on the dais.

Who will be the next set of players to shine as the association heads into its second tourney of the off-season as the road to The Villages continues?

Now as we head into the second FHS 7v7 Association 7-on-7 tournament, we take a dive into the Florida high school football players to watch over at Merritt Island for down below.

FHS 7v7 Association Players to Watch at Merritt Island High School

Gavin Peterson, QB, Bartram Trail

Andrew Whittemore, QB, F. W. Buchholz

Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs

Jeremiah Letter, QB, St. Cloud

Jaden Irons, CB, St. Cloud

Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island

DeShaun Thomas, TE, Merritt Island

Charles Woodson Jr., S, Lake Nona

Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona

Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell

James Bethea, ATH, Vanguard

Sergarion Gunsby, S, Vanguard

