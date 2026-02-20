FHS 7v7 Association resuming league play at Merritt Island
On Saturday morning, near 20 teams will gather at Merritt Island High School to take part in the FHS 7v7 Association second tournament event of the off-season with temperatures expected to be much more football-friendly compared to the first go round, which was around the 40’s in St. Cloud.
Winners of the first event was Lake Nona as they ended up edging out Bartram Trail for the tournament championship. What was evident from the first event was the amount of impressive talent at the quarterback positions, with players like Merritt Island’s own Kevin Verpaele, South Lake’s Tre Kelly, West Orange’s AJ Chung, St. Cloud’s Jeremiah Letter and a host of others shining on the dais.
Who will be the next set of players to shine as the association heads into its second tourney of the off-season as the road to The Villages continues?
Now as we head into the second FHS 7v7 Association 7-on-7 tournament, we take a dive into the Florida high school football players to watch over at Merritt Island for down below.
FHS 7v7 Association Players to Watch at Merritt Island High School
Gavin Peterson, QB, Bartram Trail
Andrew Whittemore, QB, F. W. Buchholz
Steven Alexis, RB, Gibbs
Jeremiah Letter, QB, St. Cloud
Jaden Irons, CB, St. Cloud
Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island
DeShaun Thomas, TE, Merritt Island
Charles Woodson Jr., S, Lake Nona
Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona
Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell
James Bethea, ATH, Vanguard
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.