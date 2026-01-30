FHS 7v7 Association set to begin 10th year of play on Saturday
On Saturday morning, 18 teams will gather at St. Cloud High School to take part in the FHS 7v7 Association first tournament event of the off-season with temperatures expected around the 40’s throughout the dais.
This is just beginning of the passing league that is different from the national 7-on-7 tournaments as players participate with their respective high school football teams in preparation for the upcoming season. Over the last couple of years, winners have included the Plant Panthers of Tampa and Vanguard Knights of Ocala.
There’s plenty of Florida high school football talent that will be on full display on Saturday in Orlando region, with many receiving Power 4 looks and Division I offers. What stands out about this weekend’s field of players is the number of standout quarterbacks that will be on display in St. Cloud.
Top 10
- 1New
LSU investigation
NIL deal under review
- 2
Joey Aguilar
Latest on JuCo lawsuit
- 3Hot
Darian Mensah
1-on-1 with Miami transfer QB
- 4
NIL and QBs
The impact on NFL Draft
- 5Trending
Lou Holtz
Enters hospice care
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Now as we head into the FHS 7v7 Association 7-on-7 tournament we take a dive into the Florida high school football players to watch for down below.
FHS 7v7 Association Players to Watch at St. Cloud High School
Jeremiah Letter, QB, St. Cloud
Jaden Irons, CB, St. Cloud
Tre Kelly, QB, South Lake
Kevin Verpaele, QB, Merritt Island
DeShaun Thomas, TE, Merritt Island
Charles Woodson Jr., S, Lake Nona
Sebastian Lora, WR, Lake Nona
Brycen Marbrey, QB, Lake Howell
Malachi Moore, LB, Lake Gibson
Blake McCullough, QB, Bishop Moore Catholic
Andrew Chung, QB, West Orange
Champ Monds, QB, Vero Beach
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.