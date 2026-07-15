FHSAA announces football divisions for new Independent League

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) on Tuesday evening announced the official new football divisions for the inaugural Independent League that’s set to begin this year. The Gainesville-based association broke up the 68 total teams into two separate pools which feature a North and South division in each.

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In the Pool A conference, there’s a total of 33 teams, awhile on the Pool B end of things, a combined 35 programs competing. The playoff format will be two 16-team brackets, with eight teams from the North and eight teams from the South being determined by the MaxPreps rankings at the conclusion of the regular season. On Dec. 4, each region’s North and South will play in a multiple championship games to be played at The Villages. Below is the entire lineup of teams included in the FHSAA’s first-ever Independent League:

Pool A North

Atlantic (Port Orange)

Colonial (Orlando)

Cypress Creek (Orlando)

Englewood (Jacksonville)

Freedom (Orlando)

Innovation Orlando)

Lake Buena Vista (Orlando)

Oak Ridge (Orlando)

Paxon (Jacksonville)

Pine Ridge (Deltona)

South Marion (Ocala)

Umatilla

University (Orlando)

Windermere

Pool A South

Belen Jesuit (Miami)

Bonita Springs

Coral Springs

Douglas (Parkland)

Forest Hill (West Palm Beach)

Fort Lauderdale

Gateway (Fort Myers)

Hallandale

Hollywood Hills

Ida Baker (Cape Coral)

John I. Leonard (Greenacres)

Oasis (Cape Coral)

Palmetto Ridge (Naples)

Pembroke Pines Charter

Pompano Beach

Somerset Academy (Pembroke Pines)

South Broward (Hollywood)

Suncoast (Riviera Beach)

Taravella (Coral Springs)

Pool B North

Bozeman (Panama City)

Central (Milton)

Cornerstone Classical (Jacksonville)

Geneva (Casselberry)

Graceville

Halifax Academy (Daytona Beach)

Hamilton County (Jasper)

Hilliard

Jay

Mount Dora Christian

Munroe (Quincy)

Oak Hall (Gainesville)

P. K. Yonge (Gainesville)

Providence (Jacksonville)

The Masters Academy (Oviedo)

Trinity Preparatory (Winter Park)

Wewahitchka

Pool B South

All Saints’ (Winter Haven) Babcock (Babcock Ranch)

Bishop McLaughlin (Spring Hill)

Canterbury (Fort Myers)

Central Florida Christian (Orlando)

Dade Christian (Miami)

Evangelical Christian (Fort Myers)

Foundation Academy (Winter Garden)

Holy Trinity (Melbourne)

Inlet Grove (Riviera Beach)

Lake Highland Prep (Orlando)

Marathon

Marco Island Academy

Miami Country Day

Orangewood Christian (Maitland)

Pine Crest (Fort Lauderdale)

Santa Fe Catholic (Lakeland)

Southwest Florida Christian (Fort Myers)

Windermere Prep

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.