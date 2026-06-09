FHSAA confirms pre-spring student-athlete transfers grandfathered in under old rules

When Florida governor Ron DeSantis over two weeks ago signed off on House Bill 538, which addressed implementing new policies to address non-traditional student-athlete transferring in the state moving forward, it sent a shockwave around the Sunshine State when it came to high school athletics. Now the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has announced which recent student-athletes will remain eligible at their new school.

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The FHSAA Board of Directors held its annual summer meetings and executive director Craig Damon confirmed that student-athletes who transferred under the old rules were able to stay at their current school for the rest of their high school eligibility. Damon, per Gainesville Sun’s Noah Ram, added that those student-athletes that were grandfathered in were ones that had transferred before spring practices began.

“You’re paying taxes in the county you reside in; you should play in that county. It’s opportunity over where I might want to play at,” Damon said according to the report. “You don’t want to take away freedom from parents to make the best educational choices… but we felt that kids playing in multiple schools needed some controls.”

The new House bill requires non-traditional student-athletes to play at a high school in the county in which they live when transferring for athletics. Unlike before where student-athletes have been rampantly transferring to play at schools outside of their own county, but going to school virtually.

The new state rule is set to go take effect on July 1, which has already set off a trigger of student-athlete transfers throughout the state of Florida.

Student-athletes that decide to transfer after the set date of when the new rule goes in effect will be reviewed by a case-by-case basis, with penalties being ineligible for the course of a season. Programs deciding to play ineligible players will be subjected to fines and forfeits for committing such acts.

“I think it’s going to slow down transfers a little bit,” Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Damon said to USA Today back in mid-May. “By transfers, I mean kids playing on different teams as a non-traditional student. It’s going to make non-traditional students all have the same guidelines. It will make it a little easier on our ADs as to who can play where. It’s a step in the right direction.”