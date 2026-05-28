FHSAA suspends a Florida high school football recruiter

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has suspended a high school’s director of college recruiting for multiple violations, according to a report.

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According to a Tallahassee Democrat report, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln‘s director of college recruiting, Jacorey Dixon, is suspended for the first six games of the 2026 high school football season due to two rule violations. Lincoln athletic director Joseph Vallese confirmed to the Democrat that the school plans to appeal the FHSAA’s decision.

Below is the message Dixon posted on social media about his suspension, according to the report:

“I’m suspended because I took one kid on a college visit and gave another kid cleats after his grandmother passed away, although he play for my 7v7… They both announced they were Lincoln Trojans football athletes in December prior to any of this, but somehow I still got suspended. I know who reported me… hate never outweighs genuine love… I’m not even mad about the suspension; I’m more disappointed to constantly face criticism and attacks when the bigger picture should be all of us working together to uplift and protect these kids. How can you report something that’s helping a kid better their life? I’m going to keep helping kids get opportunities, keep helping families, and keep standing on what I believe in. I dedicate my time, energy and resources to helping these young men stay focused, stay out of the streets and chase opportunities bigger than their environment.”

Dixon’s two violations fall under the FHSAA’s Undue Influence/Athletic Recruiting rules, which is Bylaw 6.3.2 and reads in its entirety:

“FHSAA Bylaw 6.3.2 defines recruiting as the use of undue influence or special inducement by anyone associated with the school in an attempt to encourage a prospective student to attend or remain at that school for the purpose of participating in interscholastic athletics. Athletic recruiting is considered an act of gross unsportsmanlike conduct. Undue influence and special inducement is any effort by a school employee, athletic department staff member or representative of a school’s athletic interests to pressure, urge or entice a student to attend that school for the purpose of participating in interscholastic athletics.”

The Trojans ended this past season with a 6-5 record and finishing at No. 55 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings

More about Lincoln High School

Lincoln High School is a public high school located in Tallahassee, Florida, known for its strong academic programs and diverse extracurricular activities. The school emphasizes academic excellence, student leadership, and community involvement. With a robust athletics program, Lincoln High competes in various sports and strives to foster a spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork among its students.