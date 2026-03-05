Fight breaks out outside during New Jersey high school basketball playoff game

A fight that occurred outside the gym of Piscataway High School (N.J.) during a boys basketball playoff game led to a 17-year-old being charged with assault, per an NJ.com report.

The fight broke out amidst a hefty crowd that was outside the gym as Plainfield and Piscataway played in the North Jersey Section 2 Group 4 semifinal on Tuesday evening. The gym was at full capacity for the postseason tilt.

According to the report, no students or staff from the schools were involved in the altercation. A district spokesman released a statement:

“We are aware of a brief altercation outside Piscataway High School on Tuesday night that was quickly defused by Piscataway police,” a district spokesman said in a statement. “None of our students and staff were involved. Piscataway Township Schools is very proud of how members of our school community handled themselves at Tuesday night’s basketball game. It was an exciting atmosphere and a great night for our high school. Our staff, students, and fans handled themselves with great dignity and maturity in supporting our boys basketball team.”

Fourth-seeded Plainfield picked up a road victory over No. 1 seed Piscataway, winning 73-56 to advance. The Cardinals had four score 10 or more points, with star junior point guard Micah Gordon leading the way. The four-star prospect poured in 23 points.

Gordon is the No. 39 overall prospect and No. 12 point guard in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He also ranks as the No. 1 junior in New Jersey.

After winning the sectional title last season, Plainfield will now look to go back-to-back when it takes on Linden, the No. 2 seed. The Cardinals rank as a top-100 team nationally and are the No. 3 team in New Jersey, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

