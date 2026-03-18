Final California High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 18

The California high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is complete after the state’s CIF championships just took place.

The No. 1 team in our seventh and final set of California high school boys basketball rankings are the

Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, which finish at 30-1 on the season, ended up winning the state’s CIF Open Division championship. Besides the Trailblazers, which other programs should we watch for out of California when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a final look at the top 25 teams in the Golden State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 18.

1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (30-1)

The California high school boys Top 25 rankings are topped for the sixth straight week by the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (30-1), winners of 25 straight games after they knocked off Salesian College Preparatory for the state’s CIF Open Division state championship. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment).

2. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (26-7)

Remaining firmly in the second spot in this week’s final rankings are the Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (26-7), which had won four straight games since losing to Crespi on Jan. 31 before falling to Sierra Canyon on Feb. 26. The Wolverines feature one of the more talented rosters around as Havard-Westlake 2026 four-star shooting guard Joe Sterling (Texas signee) and 2027 three-star guard Cole Holden. Harvard-Westlake lost two of their final three games against top-ranked Sierra Canyon.

3. St. Joseph Knights (24-3)

Checking in at No. 3 within the latest set of the California high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings are the St. Joseph Knights (24-3), which have played one of the state’s toughest schedules and are still going strong in the current postseason. The Knights only three losses on the season have came against Harvard-Westlake and two out-of-state programs in Faith Family Academy (TX), St. Xavier (KY), respectively.

4. Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (27-6)

The Santa Margarita Catholic Eagles (27-6) has continued to prove themselves as one of the California high school boys basketball’s elite squads as they check in at No. 4 this week. The Eagles remain one of the country’s nationally ranked teams this season and with the talent they have dotted along the roster, it’s easy to see why Santa Margarita Catholic is highly regarded. The Eagles have the likes of talents Kaiden Bailey (Georgia Tech signee), Brayden Kyman (Washington State commitment) and Drew Anderson (Oregon State commit).

5. Notre Dame Knights (22-8)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the California high school boys basketball rankings are the Notre Dame Knights (22-8), which which saw their season come to an end against top-ranked Sierra Canyon on Tuesday night. As of late, the Knights have faced the likes of national powers Sierra Canyon, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), respectively. Notre Dame is led by a pair of future Division I players in 2027 four-star point guard NaVorro Bowman Jr. and 2026 three-star small forward Zach White (San Diego commitment).

Massey Ratings California High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Archbishop Riordan Crusaders (27-2)

7. Redondo Union Sea Hawks (25-5)

8. Salesian College Preparatory Pride (26-4)

9. St. John Bosco Braves (22-10)

10. Damien Spartans (31-7)

11. Centennial Huskies (26-8)

12. Crean Lutheran Saints (28-8)

13. Crespi Celts (19-14)

14. La Mirada Matadores (23-9)

15. St. Ignatius College Preparatory Wildcats (22-5)

16. JSerra Catholic Lions (24-14)

17. Modesto Christian Crusaders (25-7)

18. Folsom Bulldogs (27-8)

19. Inglewood Sentinels (26-6)

20. Sheldon Huskies (26-6)

21. Etiwanda Eagles (26-5)

22. Veritas Academy Titans (3-6)

23. Brentwood School Eagles (24-4)

24. Village Christian Crusaders (24-7)

25. Mater Dei Monarchs (22-16)