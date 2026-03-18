Final Georgia High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 18

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is shifting from the regular season to the postseason in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

The ninth and final set of the latest Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings of the regular back-to-back GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler claim the No. 1 spot after beating Pebblebrook, 62-52, for state crown. The Wildcats takes the top ranking in the final set of rankings, but who else out of Georgia joins the state’s elite group of top high school boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a final look at the top 25 teams for the 2025-26 season out of the state of Georgia according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 18.

1. Wheeler Wildcats (28-5)

The Wheeler Wildcats (28-5), the back-to-back Class 6A state champions, take the top spot in our final Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Featured on the Wildcats’ roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. The Wildcats knocked off Pebblebrook, 62-52, in the Class 6A state championship game.

2. Alexander Cougars (30-2)

Jumping up to the second spot of the Top 5 of our final state rankings are the Alexander Cougars (30-2), which are winners of 25 straight games which includes a victory over Woodward Academy, 81-67, for the Class 5A state title. The Cougars have been pretty dominant all throughout the season, with Alexander defeating their last opponent, South Paulding, 72-64 in the most recent meetings between the two squads. Leading the way for the Cougars on the hardwood is the play of three-star point guard Gregory Dunson, who is already committed to Colorado State.

3. McEachern Indians (25-5)

The McEachern Indians (25-5) were winners of 10 straight after a loss to Pebblebrook back on Jan. 16 before losing to top-ranked Wheeler, 56-52 in the Class 6A playoffs. There was plenty of optimism surrounding the program throughout the season as the Indians featured one of the top rising combo guards in the state in 2027 four-star Chase Lumpkin. Lumpkin, who stands 6-foot-5, has been receiving plenty of interest from Power 4 schools. McEachern’s only other four losses on the season came against nationally ranked Wheeler, Link Academy (MO), Pebblebrook (Ga.) and Class 5A champion Alexander (Ga.), respectively.

4. St. Pius X Golden Lions (33-0)

Taking the No. 4 spot in our final Georgia high school boys basketball rankings is the St. Pius X Golden Lions (33-0), which are winners of 33 straight games en route to winning the state’s Class 4A state championship. The Golden Lions won a strong percentage of their regular season games by double digits and brought back one of the more talented teams in the state. St. Pius X is led by the talents of Clemson commitment Harris Reynolds at shooting guard as they made a deep run in Georgia’s Class 4A on the way to hoisting the trophy.

5. Grayson Rams (26-3)

The Grayson Rams (26-3) drops down to the No. 5 spot after they fell to No. 7 Hillgrove, 63-61, in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. The Rams’ only other losses of the season came to Decatur and

South Gwinnett. The Rams featured a roster that can match up with just about anyone in the state, as Grayson made another deep postseason run this past winter. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Gainesville Red Elephants (29-1)

7. Hillgrove Hawks (23-8)

8. Woodward Academy War Eagles (25-6)

9. Pebblebrook Falcons (23-8)

10. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (26-4)

11. Darlington School Tigers (30-2)

12. Cross Creek Razorbacks (27-5)

13. Decatur Bulldogs (25-6)

14. Dutchtown Bulldogs (24-7)

15. Milton Eagles (21-7)

16. Pace Academy Knights (24-8)

17. Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy Eagles (22-6)

18. North Oconee Titans (23-3)

19. Woodstock Wolverines (25-4)

20. Langston Hughes Panthers (20-6)

21. Walton Raiders (20-7)

22. Sandy Creek Patriots (26-3)

23. Meadowcreek Mustangs (24-7)

24. Mount Vernon Mustangs (27-3)

25. The Walker School Wolverines (24-6)