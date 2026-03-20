Final Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Mar. 20

The Illinois high school boys basketball 2025-26 season has come to a close and we bring out our final set of state rankings.

Leading the way at the top of the final Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 regular season rankings is the defending Class 4A state champion Benet Academy and on their heels are the red-hot Warren Township Blue Devils, which the Redwings defeated a few weeks ago head-to-head. The Redwings and Blue Devils are the state’s obvious elite teams, who else should we watch for when it comes to Illinois top high school boys basketball squads as we enter the latter part of February and the tail end of the regular season?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball teams in the Prairie State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Mar. 20.

1. Benet Academy Redwings (36-2)

Last year’s Class 4A champion, Benet Academy (36-2), went 33-5 in 2024-25 but wasn’t able to repeat as state champs and fell to No. 6 Marist, 44-28. One of Illinois’ top combo guards in back on the scene in Jack Fabian, who has already received strong interest from Division I programs. The Redwings had won 26 in a row before losing to Marist for the Class 4A state championship. Despite having the end-of-season loss, Benet Academy finishes as the state of Illinois’ top high school boys basketball team.

2. DePaul College Prep Rams (32-4)

DePaul College Prep (32-4), after a 33-4 campaign last year, made another run at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 4A state championship and came just a game away for competing for the title. Leading the way for the Rams throughout the season is Toledo commitment Rashaun Porter, who is one of the state’s top power forwards. Only four losses of the season came against La Lumiere School (66-46), Centralia (79-26), Sidwell Friends (46-34) and Benet Academy, 39-38, in the 4A state semifinals.

3. Warren Township Blue Devils (28-4)

Warren Township (28-4) had remained steady at the No. 2 spot after coming just a bucket away from winning it all a year ago in the IHSA Class 4A state title game. The Blue Devils dropped down a spot from the previous rankings and saw their season end with a 84-76 loss to Rockford Auburn. The team’s top returning is 2027 four-star point guard Jaxson Davis, who averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer. When looking at some of the state’s top high school boys basketball teams, it’s hard to not recognize Warren Township among the elites.

4. East St. Louis Flyers (33-4)

East St. Louis Flyers (33-4) ended the season by coming away and winning the IHSA Class 3A by defeating Deerfield, 52-46. The Flyers have a reputation for what the school can do on the gridiron, but can also play some hoops as well. All season long, East St. Louis was led by the play of Penn State signee power forward Jamison White and fellow front court mate Jahadi White Jr. With plenty of victories against some of the top boys basketball teams in the state, there’s little question to East St. Louis belonging within the Top 5 ranks.

5. Neuqua Valley Wildcats (31-1)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our rankings are the Neuqua Valley Wildcats (31-1), which dominated throughout the 2025-26 and only suffered one loss to Oswego East back on Nov. 28. Other than that, the team rode a 29-game winning streak the rest of the way en route to the season finale 90-46 rout of East. Don’t think this team is dropping off any time soon as they feature 2027 shooting guard Mason Martin (Illinois commit) and 2028 four-star small forward Cole Kelly.

Massey Ratings Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Marist RedHawks (32-6)

7. Curie Metropolitan Condors (25-2)

8. MacArthur Generals (30-2)

9. Kankakee Kays (28-2)

10. Evanston Township Wildkits (25-7)

11. Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (26-4)

12. St. Ignatius Wolfpack (30-5)

13. Centralia Orphans (30-2)

14. Fremd Vikings (28-2)

15. Bolingbrook Raiders (24-8)

16. St. Patrick Shamrocks (25-4)

17. Kaneland Senior Knights (34-1)

18. Loyola Academy Ramblers (26-7)

19. New Trier Trevians (23-8)

20. Morton Potters (28-5)

21. Palatine Pirates (28-5)

22. York Dukes (31-6)

23. Rock Island Rocks (25-5)

24. Whitney Young Dolphins (19-8)

25. Waukegan Bulldogs (24-8)