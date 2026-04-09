Final New York High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Apr. 9

The New York high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign has come to a close, with the top team seeing its season end at the Chipotle Nationals.

For most of the New York high school boys basketball season, the Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders, which finished 26-5 on the season, were atop of the rankings as the Empire State’s best hoops squad. Besides the unstoppable Crusaders, but who else should we watch for out of New York when it comes to the state’s final rankings of top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a final look at the top 25 teams in the state of New York according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Apr. 9.

1. Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (26-5)

The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (26-5) finally dropped a game, losing to SPIRE Academy, 87-76, at the Chipotle Nationals. This season, the Crusaders senior-laden bunch has led the way and shown off their talent in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis was terrific all season long in getting the Crusaders to the 10-team exclusive invite tourney. The Crusaders were tough to drive to the rim on as they have a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi paired up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast.

2. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (11-11)

The Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (11-11) were hovering around the .500 mark for most of the season, but have played some of the top competition in the country. What is obvious when taking a look at the talent pool the Crusaders possesses, this team can compete with practically anyone in the nation. Long Island Lutheran has multiple five-star talents in senior 6-foot-5 point guard Dylan Mingo and junior 6-foot-8 forward Moussa Kamissoko. Among other players folks need to have their eyes on that lace ’em up for the Crusaders are Cincinnati commitment Kayden Allen and North Texas pledge TJ Crumble. Long Island Lutheran lost a 76-57 decision to SPIRE Academy (OH), but bounced back with a 70-59 win over The St. James Academy (Va.).

3. Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (17-8)

The Cardinal Hayes Cardinals (17-8) recently saw their three-game winning streak snapped against Holy Cross in a 67-52 decision and that was followed up by back-to-back losses to Archbishop Stepinac. The Cardinals most impressive win of the season came against Iona Preparatory School in a 80-74 decision. The Cardinals saw their season come to an end in a 72-59 loss to Archbishop Stepinac for the 2026 New York Diocesan Championship.

4. Albany Christian Brothers Academy Brothers (24-0)

The Christian Brothers Academy (24-0) of Albany moves up a spot in the final Top 5 of our last New York high school boys basketball rankings, with their most last win being a 80-51 decision over Bishop Ludden Jr Sr. The Brothers finished the season undefeated as they rolled by Fairport, 78-67, to win the NYSPHSAA Class AAA state championship.

5. St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (18-6)

The St. Francis Preparatory School Terriers (18-6) remain one of the more talented teams in the New York City region. Key players returning for the Terriers begins with Oesoemana Sacko, who is already committed to Fairfield University, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Justin DeSena. The Terriers’ only five losses on the season have come against Colorado’s No. 1 ranked Ralston Valley, No. 3 Christ The King Regional (twice), No. 6 Nazareth and No. 22 Msgr Scanlan, respectively. St. Francis Preparatory saw their season come to an end after a loss to Iona Preparatory School back on Feb. 25.

Final Massey Ratings New York High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Nazareth Kingsmen (17-8)

7. Westhill Warriors (22-2)

8. Christ The King Regional Lions (15-10)

9. Iona Preparatory School Gaels (17-11)

10. Thomas Jefferson Campus Orange Wave (14-7)



11. Albany Academy Cadets (3-1)

12. Penfield Senior Patriots (22-1)

13. St. Raymond For Boys Ravens (12-16)

14. Fairport Red Raiders (21-2)

15. Chaminade Flyers (15-4)

16. Holy Trinity Diocesan Titans (17-3)

17. St. John’s Prep Red Storm (16-3)

18. Mamaroneck Tigers (19-4)

19. Shaker Bison (17-5)

20. Holy Cross Knights (12-18)

21. Archbishop Molloy Stanners (14-13)

22. Columbia Grammar-prep School (9-0)

23. Canarsie Wolfpack (15-6)

24. Green Tech Charter Eagles (18-2)

25. Xaverian Clippers (13-11)