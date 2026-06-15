Final Rivals High School Baseball Top 25 Rankings - June 15

The 2026 high school baseball season has come to a close around the land and now we take one last look at the top squads around the nation.

The last set of rankings doesn’t see any changes towards the top of this week’s Top 25 national high school baseball ranks, with the No. 1 team coming from Lone Star State. The Tomball Cougars of Texas ends the season in the top spot after winning the UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship over a week ago. Firm in the second spot are the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles after they beat the Venice Indians for the Florida High School Athletic Association’s (FHSAA) Class 7A state championship.

Did any new teams made their way this week into the last set of 2026 Rivals High School baseball Top 25 rankings?

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We dive into the best high school baseball programs around the nation and give you our final take on which teams stay in the last conversation as of June 15.

1. Tomball Cougars (TX) (44-1)

The top Texas high school baseball team in the Tomball Cougars (44-1) is also the country’s best at the No. 1 position. 13 of the team’s victories this season have come via shutout and with one of the better pitching staffs in the state, the Cougars will be a tough out in the UIL Class 6A, Division II postseason. Last week Tomball defeated Memorial soundly, 9-1, for the state championship. With the Cougars winning the 6A-Division II crown state title, they end the season as the nation’s No. 1 high school baseball team.

2. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Eagles (FL) (28-6)

You’re probably wondering why days later why Marjory Stoneman Douglas finally made the jump over the Venice Indians for the second spot in the land? Well, figuring in that Venice’s other loss to Orange Lutheran (Calif.), which has dropped substantially in the rankings, also lost to St. John Bosco, which now falls to No. 5 in our latest set of rankings, impacts overall where the Indians are at. The Eagles proved down the stretch, regardless of their six losses, they have one of the best teams in the country behind the left arm of MLD Draft first round hopeful Gio Rojas.

3. Venice Indians (FL) (32-2)

The Venice Indians (32-2) fell short of their goal to win a state championship, stopped by an all-time performance from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Fla.) pitcher Gio Rojas one-hit performance in a 2-1 loss. The Indians only other loss was by one run to Orange Lutheran (Calif.) at the National High School Invitational. What really separated Venice apart from everyone else in the country was the play of their pitching staff as they only allowed 48 runs through 34 games and scoring 242. The Indians’ season comes to a close having lost two games by a total of two runs.

4. Jesuit Tigers (FL) (28-6)

Debuting within the Top 5 nationally after soundly defeating Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore, 9-0, for the FHSAA Class 4A state championship are the Jesuit Tigers. The boys from Tampa ended up shutting out opponents four times along the way to winning it all. Senior Wilson Andersen was superb at the plate and on the mound for Jesuit, with the pitcher finishing the season with a 11-2 record, 1.62 earned run average and 111 strikeouts. At the plate, Andersen batted .426 with four home runs and drove in 36 runs.

St. John Bosco (CA) fell in the CIF postseason, dropping them down to the fifth spot and could be lower in the coming weeks as high school baseball finishes up around the country. The Braves (27-6) at one point had a 16-game winning streak and ended up falling to Cathedral Catholic last week, 4-2. Despite dropping the five other games this season, the Braves were loaded with returning talent from the 30-4 team from last season, including on the pitcher’s mound. The bulk of the experience was within the pitching staff as senior Julian Garcia, who went 9-1 with 107 strikeouts in 2025, leading the way.

Rivals High School Baseball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Trinity Shamrocks (KY) (41-3)

7. South Walton Seahawks (FL) (30-4)

8. IMG Academy Ascenders (FL) (21-3)

9. The Stony Brook School Bears (NY) (22-2)

10. Calallen Wildcats (TX) (38-3)

11. Grapevine Mustangs (TX) (26-5)

12. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines (CA) (26-6)

13. Norco Cougars (CA) (28-5)

14. Keller Indians (TX) (43-4)

15. Catholic Bears (LA) (37-5)

16. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (25-6)

17. North Broward Prep Eagles (FL) (25-8)

18. Buford Wolves (GA) (29-5)

19. De La Salle Spartans (CA) (23-5)

20. Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors (FL) (27-8)

21. Aledo Bearcats (TX) (43-5)

22. Calvary Christian Warriors (FL) (29-3)

23. North Paulding Wolfpack (GA) (32-7)

24. Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets (FL) (30-3)

25. Bishop Gorman Gaels (NV) (33-6)