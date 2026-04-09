Final Rivals High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Composite Rankings - Apr. 9

We begin to close the book on the 2025-26 high school boys and girls basketball season with the Rivals National High School Football Composite Rankings as it displays an overall look from a combination of rankings in producing which teams were the best.

What the composite rankings concluded was that Sierra Canyon (Calif.) was just a smidge better when looking at its totality of work over Paul VI Catholic (Va.) for the No. 1 spot. Looking up and down the rankings, many familiar programs litter the ranks as the season has come to a close. Before we release our Rivals All-American teams, we bring to you what the composite rankings has for the nation’s top squads.

Below are the top-25 teams in the Rivals National High School Football Composite Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles rankings listed in the public domain by respected media and data companies. It includes Massey, MaxPreps, ESPN and SI, creating the industry’s most comprehensive and geographically balanced ranking.

1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (30-1)

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (30-1) were winners of 25 straight games en route to knocking off Salesian College Preparatory for the state’s CIF Open Division state championship. Sierra Canyon is as good as they come in the country as they feature 5-Star+ Brandon McCoy at combo guard along with 2027 four-star small forward Maximo Adams (North Carolina commitment). Though the Trailblazers didn’t get a chance to play at The Throne tournament or Chipotle Nationals, they finish at the top spot of the final Top 25 composite rankings.

2. Paul VI Catholic Panthers (Va.) (34-3)

Paul VI Catholic Panthers (34-3) were considered the national champions by MaxPreps, but in the Rivals composite ranks finish in second place behind Sierra Canyon. 2026 five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas commitment), who won multiple national awards along the way, was as good as any player in the country. Lone losses of the season for Paul VI Catholic came against Prolific Prep, Calvary Christian Academy and eventual champion Bella Vista College Prep, respectively. Paul VI Catholic won third straight third consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament championship and fourth straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state title.

3. Calvary Christian Academy Eagles (Fla.) (24-1)

Coming away with Florida’s Class 3A state championship in dominating fashion, 87-51, defeating a very good The Villages team, Calvary Christian Academy makes the argument here as the best team to come out of the state of Florida. The Eagles were led by Cayden Daughtry, who averaged a team-high 26.5 points per game. Flanked by three other players that averaged double digits during the season, it’s easy to see why the Eagles are widely considered one of the best teams from the Sunshine State.

4. Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (26-4)

The Archbishop Stepinac Crusaders (26-4) reached the Chipotle Nationals before falling in their opening game. The Crusaders senior-laden bunch led the way throughout and showned off their talent in the front and back court. Senior four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis provided nightly scoring and were tough at the rim with a pair of USC commits in 7-footers in Adonis and Darius Ratliff, respectively. Fordham commitment Hassan Koureissi pairs up with Jervis to create one of the best guard combos in the Northeast.

5. Bartlett Panthers (Tenn.) (35-4)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the Rivals composite rankings are the Bartlett Panthers, which proved themselves on a national stage throughout the season. The Panthers only four losses on the season came against Archbishop Stepinac (NY), The Principia School (MO) and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), respectively. Bartlett finished its season by defeating Walker Valley, 69-47, for the TSSAA Class 4A state championship, putting into concrete its spot amongst the top high school boys basketball teams in the land.

Final Rivals National High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Sunnyslope Vikings (Ariz.) (28-3)

7. Rainier Beach Vikings (WA) (30-1)

8. North Crowley Panthers (TX) (35-3)

9. The Principia School Panthers (MO) (28-3)

10. Wheeler Wildcats (Ga.) (28-6)

11. Columbus Explorers (Fla.) (25-6)

12. Dynamic Prep Bearcats (TX) (17-2)

13. Compass Prep Dragons (Ariz.) (19-5)

14. SPIRE Academy (OH) (18-2)

15. Prolific Prep The Crew (Fla.) (38-4)

16. Bella Vista College Preparatory School Bears (Ariz.) (26-4)

17. Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) (23-7)

18. Link Academy Lions (MO) (20-3)

19. Wisconsin Lutheran Vikings (WI) (30-0)

20. Wasatch Academy Tigers (UT) (21-5)

21. Greensboro Day School Bengals (NC) (34-2)

22. Southeastern Prep Falcons (Fla.) (26-7)

23. Little Elm Lobos (TX) (37-2)

24. Brewster Academy Bobcats (NH) (19-6)

25. Mt Vernon Marauders (IN) (28-3)