Final Rivals High School Girls Basketball Top 25 Composite Rankings - Apr. 9

We begin to close the book on the 2025-26 high school boys and girls basketball season with the Rivals National High School Football Composite Rankings as it displays an overall look from a combination of rankings in producing which teams were the best.

Flipping to the girls side of the spectrum for hoops, little surprise should be there when seeing Ontario Christian (Calif.) topping the rankings. Right behind the Knights are the Bishop McNamara Mustangs of Maryland and Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (Calif.). Before we release our Rivals All-American teams, we bring to you what the composite rankings has for the nation’s top squads.

Below are the top-25 teams in the Rivals National High School Football Composite Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles rankings listed in the public domain by respected media and data companies. It includes Massey, MaxPreps, ESPN and SI, creating the industry’s most comprehensive and geographically balanced ranking.

1. Ontario Christian Knights (Calif.) (34-2)

The Ontario Christian Knights (34-2) are the queens of the Golden State after defeating Archbishop Mitty, 56-49, for the CIF Open Division state championship. The Knights are also considered as the best team in the country, finishing as the Rivals composite rankings top program. Ontario Christian fell way short of their 91 points per game average, but defensively came up with the stops they needed down the stretch. Making the case all season long to be the National Player of the Year is junior point guard Kaleena Smith, who is leading the team with an impressive 31.5 points, 6.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

2. Bishop McNamara Mustangs (Md.) (29-3)

Bishop McNamara (29-3) has been among one of the country’s top high school girls basketball programs all season long this year and finishes as the nation’s No. 2 team overall. The Mustangs only other two losses on the season have come to St. Frances Academy (Md.) and national power No. 6 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). Other than that, the Mustangs have been perfect, boasting a 29-3 record playing one of the toughest schedules in the country.

3. Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (Calif.) (28-3)

Checking in at the third spot of the Top 5 for the Rivals composite high school girls basketball rankings are the Archbishop Mitty Monarchs (28-3) as they ended up falling just short of taking the CIF Open Division title in a matchup with top-ranked Ontario Christian. The Monarchs had been making the case the entire season of why they’re one of the country’s most elite programs. Only other two losses that Archbishop Mitty has suffered this season came at the hands of Ontario Christian and Bishop McNamara (Md.), respectively.

4. Incarnate Word Academy Red Knights (MO) (29-2)

The independent high school girls basketball powerhouse out of Missouri definitively were one of the nation’s top teams as Incarnate Word Academy’s lone two losses on the season came against top-ranked Ontario Christian and California power Sierra Canyon, respectively. The Red Knights finished the rest of the season on a 25-game winning streak. With a resume that can stack up to just about anyone’s, Incarnate Word Academy finishing within the Top 5 should come as little to no surprise.

5. Johnston Dragons (IA) (29-0)

The Johnston Dragons (29-0) round out the Top 5 after having won a third straight Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) Class 5A state championship after finishing with a 26-0 record in 2024-25. The Dragons are on a 80-game winning streak dating back to 2023, which has seen the program notch three consecutive state titles. Senior point guard Jenica Lewis, who has offers from Iowa, UNC, Notre Dame, Oregon and TCU, was a major reason the Dragons were able to pull off the 3-peat this past season. The Dragons last week defeated Waukee Northwest, 51-37, to win the 5A crown and keep their nation leading 80-game win streak intact.

Final Rivals National High School Girls Basketball Composite Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Red Bank Catholic Caseys (NJ) (30-2)

7. Princess Anne Cavaliers (Va.) (26-0)

8. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Calif.) (30-3)

9. Hoover Buccaneers (Ala.) (37-1)

10. The Bullis School Bulldogs (Md.) (24-6)

11. Etiwanda Eagles (Calif.) (29-4)

12. Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nev.) (22-3)

13. Sage Hill School Lightning (Calif.) (26-6)

14. Long Island Lutheran Crusaders (NY) (16-5)

15. The St. James Academy Strivers (Va.) (15-3)

16. DME Academy Lakers (Fla.) (13-3)

17. Westtown School Moose (Pa.) (17-2)

18. Putnam City North Panthers (OK) (30-1)

19. St. John Vianney Lancers (NJ) (23-4)

20. Staley Falcons (MO) (29-3)

21. Lancaster Tigers (TX) (32-5)

22. Tualatin Timberwolves (OR) (25-3)

23. Pleasant Grove Vikings (UT) (25-0)

24. Belleville High School Tigers (Mich.) (23-2)

25. Hopkins Royals (Minn.) (24-3)