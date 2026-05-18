Final Rivals High School Girls Flag Football Top 25 Rankings - May 18

The national high school girls flag football has seen major participation increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data. It’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity championship sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

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The final high school girls flag football Top 25 rankings are out and figuring out who the nation’s top team wasn’t an easy task whatsoever as the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state finals concluded in Tampa, Florida. The Top 5 teams changed ever so slightly as Robinson moves up to the No. 1 spot to close out the year as the country’s top team. The Knights defeated Miami Northwestern 42-34 for the Class 2A state championship, winning its 10th straight crown.

Park Vista moves just outside of the Top 5 after losing to Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard, which makes another big jump in the final set of rankings.

We dive in to the best high school girls flag football teams around the country and give you our final take on which teams stay in the conversation as of May 18.

1. Robinson Knights (FL) (21-1)

The Tampa (FL) Robinson Knights (21-1), Florida’s most winningest high school girls flag football program with nearly a dozen state titles to their name and this postseason was no different for head coach Josh Saunders. The Knights team has lately played as good as anyone throughout the postseason as they claimed winning the program’s 10th state title, defeating Miami Northwestern, 42-34, for the 2A title. With multiple changes at the quarterback position as Annie Keith took the controls and virtually everyone coming back next season, the Knights will very likely start off as the country’s best team once 2027 rolls around.

2. JSerra Catholic Lions (CA) (28-0)

The top high school girls flag football team out of the state of California for the 2025-26 season was the JSerra Catholic Lions (28-0) as they finished undefeated and won the CIF Southern Section Division I championship by upending Orange Lutheran, 25-20. What was unique about how the Lions succeeded offensively was the play of their two-quarterback system of freshman Kate Meier (3,729 yards, 58 touchdowns) and sophomore Ava Van Heerde (3,460 yards, 44 touchdowns). With the young roster JSerra Catholic has, expect this group to be very good once again next season as well.

3. Orange Lutheran Lancers (CA) (24-3)

When you have the first-ever quarterback to be offered a Division I, Power 4 offer, you definitely are in the conversation for best team in the country. The Orange Lutheran Lancers (24-3) came up just short of winning the CIF Southern Section Division I championship, falling to JSerra Catholic in a 25-20 contest. Head coach Kristin Sherman features junior signal caller Makena Cook, who received the sport’s first Division I P4 overture from Nebraska last week. Cook ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers.

Orange Lutheran announced that Sherman will be stepping down as the program’s head coach to accept a collegiate assistant coaching job at Cal Poly.

4. Phenix City Central Red Devils (AL) (20-0)

Remaining within the Top 5 in the country are the Phenix City Central Red Devils (20-0), which ended up winning Alabama’s Class 6A/7A state championship in dominating fashion. To tell you how dominant this Red Devils team was throughout the season, Central out-scored opponents 840-39 en route to blowing out Vestavia Hills, 46-7, for the state crown. A lot rode on the right arm of senior quarterback Mariah Harrison, who threw for 3,941 yards and 80 touchdowns.

5. Lennard Longhorns (FL) (14-7)

Moving into the Top 5 of this week’s latest rankings are the Lennard Longhorns (14-7), which despite the seven losses became the hottest team in all of girls flag football down the stretch. For Lennard head coach Travis Combs, who is now off to become the full-time leader of the Indiana Wesleyan University program, it was a storybook ending. Combs made a quarterback change heading into the Class 4A playoffs, going with freshman Hayden Schofield and that worked wonders as the Longhorns upended previous No. 1 ranked Alonso en route to beating Park Vista for the state championship in a 12-6 defensive slugfest.

6. Alonso Ravens (FL) (19-1)

7. Hamilton Huskies (AZ) (21-0)

8. Pope Greyhounds (GA) (20-3)

9. Seminole Ridge Hawks (FL) (18-2)

10. Park Vista Community Cobras (FL) (19-1)

11. Huntington Beach Oilers (CA) (25-2)

12. Newport Harbor Sailors (CA) (23-3)

13. Edison Red Raiders (FL) (19-1)

14. Cardinal Newman Cardinals (CA) (24-0)

15. Miami Northwestern Bulls (FL) (18-3)

16. Somerset Canyons Cougars (FL) (18-2)

17. Maine South Hawks (IL) (26-3)

18. Harmony Longhorns (FL) (19-2)

19. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (FL) (16-4)

20. Lawton Chiles Timberwolves (FL) (17-3)

21. Adolfo Camarillo Scorpions (CA) (25-3)

22. Tampa Catholic Crusaders (16-3)

23. Land O’ Lakes Gators (FL) (15-5)

24. Fort Pierce Central Cobras (FL) (13-6)

25. Wakefield Wolverines (NC) (27-0)