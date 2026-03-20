Finalists named for 2026 Gatorade National Boys Basketball POTY

Awards have begun to come out from all around the country and one of the prestigious is that of the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year honor given to the top high school basketball player.

On Friday, Gatorade announced the three finalists for the 2025-26 high school boys basketball award honor in Washington (D.C.) Paul VI five-star point guard and Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr., Inglewood (Lynwood, CA) five-star shooting guard Jason Crowe Jr and St. Mary’s (Phoenix, AZ) five-star forward Cam Williams.

On Thursday afternoon, Christ The King Regional (NY) Five-Star Plus+ power forward Olivia Vukosa had been named the Gatorade Girls’ High School Basketball Player of the Year.

Previous winners of the annual hoops honor include NBA stars Jayson Tatum, Cooper Flagg and current Duke Blue Devil standout Cameron Boozer.

Arkansas SG signee Jordan Smith Jr.

In his senior season at Paul VI Catholic, Smith guided the Panthers to a stellar 34-2 record, a No. 1 Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite ranking, and their fourth consecutive VISAA state championship. Across his four-year high school career with the program, Smith helped lead Paul VI Catholic to an impressive 126-15 overall record. The 6-foot-2 scoring guard averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game, while shooting 56 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range this past season for the Panthers. Smith Jr. has already been named the Naismith High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Missouri SG signee Jason Crowe Jr.

Crowe Jr. is rated as the No. 4 player in California, the No. 3 shooting guard nationally, and the No. 10 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. .The 6-foot-3, 170-pound shooting guard kicked off his high school career at Lynwood, where he averaged over 36 points per game as both a freshman and sophomore. He transferred to Inglewood ahead of his junior year and poured in 35.3 points per game for the Sentinels. In this past senior season, Crowe Jr. delivered an eye-popping 43.6 points per game to go along with 5.9 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.6 steals per contest. He finished his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in California high school boys basketball history.

Duke PF signee Cam Williams

The 6-foot-11 power forward was a nightmare to deal in the painted area for any other big man on the high school level, with Williams averaging 12.1 rebounds this past 2025-26 season. Also a Naismith All-America second-team selection, the Duke signee helped lead St. Mary’s to a 23-7 record this past season as one of the the country’s top high school boys basketball programs. When it comes to where he stacks up ranking wise to other players in the nation, Williams is the No. 1 prospect in Arizona and at his position, checking in at No. 3 nationally according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

How to Follow High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school boys basketball excitement across the nation.