First-year Florida high school football program hires 4-time Virginia state champion head coach

Former Phoebus Phantoms (Va.) 4-time state championship head coach Jeremy Blunt has found where he will be roaming the sidelines for the 2026 season and it’ll be down in the Sunshine State coaching Florida high school football.

According to Virginia Preps’ Matthew Hatfield, Blunt has been tabbed to become the first-ever head coach of the first-year Nova Lakes High School (St. Cloud, Florida) out of the Central Florida region near Orlando. Blunt led Phoebus to four Virginia High School League (VHSL) state championships during his 14-year run as head coach.

“Thank you to the Nova Lakes High School Administration for the warm welcome! I am looking forward to meeting the community and awesome student athletes. Let’s get to work building something special Rattlers,” Blunt said in a video to Nova Lakes’ community regarding his hiring.

Jeremy Blunt has been named the new Head Football Coach – and first in school history – for the Nova Lakes

High Rattlers in Osceola County, Florida.



Blunt led the Phoebus Phantoms to a record of 153-23 overall in 14 seasons with seven regional crowns and four state titles. pic.twitter.com/NrWEcdmYLA — Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) March 26, 2026

When it comes to the success that Blunt had during his time in the Old Dominion State, the head coach was easily considered one of the best around. Blunt guided Phoebus to four straight VHSL state titles from 2021-24, putting together an overall record of 153-23 overall with seven regional championships.

Now Blunt will have his work cut out for him heading down to coach within the Central Florida ranks, which the region features some of the state’s best high school football around.

More about Nova Lakes High School

“Nova Lakes High School, located just off Nova Road in St. Cloud, is a forward-thinking community of educators dedicated to nurturing academic excellence, personal growth, and career readiness. With a rigorous core curriculum paired with customizable pathways, the high school will give students the flexibility to explore their passions—whether in STEM, arts, business, or technical fields.”

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Florida.