First-year high school football coaches that will make a big impact in 2026

The high school football coaching carousel may not be followed as closely as its college and NFL counterparts, but that doesn’t make it any less interesting.

Hundreds of high school football programs changed head coaches over the offseason, all of them hoping a change at the top results in victories on and off the field. Here are five first-year coaches that will make a big impact on their new program heading into the 2026 high school football season:

Bill Belton, Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep

St. Augustine Prep football made one of the top blockbuster hires of the off-season by hiring Belton away from Winslow Township during the off-season. Belton led Winslow Township to back-to-back NJSIAA Public Group 4 state championships.

The former Winslow Township head coach has found plenty of success coaching at his alma mater the last four years as he compiled a 42-9 record, winning three straight sectional titles along with the consecutive state championships. In a move that will shakeup the non-public end of high school football in New Jersey, Belton instantly makes St. Augustine Prep a team to watch for heading into 2026. Expect this Hermits program to competing among the top of the ranks sooner rather than later. To say Belton’s impact hasn’t already been felt would be an understatement.

DeMarcus Harris, Fort Worth (TX) North Crowley

Whenever a program can keep continuity within its ranks, it’s usually a win for the school and the players. In this case, Harris stepping in Ray Gates‘ shoes to become the next head coach at North Crowley was a perfect fit.

Harris was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach, taking over for Gates, who finishes his tenure with the Panthers after four successful seasons, compiling a record of 54-4 with a UIL Class 6A, Division I state championship in 2024. Gates’ best season at North Crowley was in 2024 when he guided the program to a 16-0 record, leading the Panthers to a 50-21 victory over Westlake for the Class 6A, Division I crown. Harris takes over a Panthers’ squad that finished 12-3 and as the No. 6 ranked team in the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

With the Panthers slated to have one of the top defensive secondaries in the country in 2026 as the team is slated to feature four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse and three-star safety Elijajuan Houston, Harris should be in line to make a big impact this fall at North Crowley.

Hardy Nickerson, San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic

It didn’t take long for San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic to figure out who they wanted leading their program going into the 2026 high school football season.

Enter former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ middle linebacker Hardy Nickerson, who will now lead one of the California high school football’s most well known programs this fall. To say the road bringing this team back to prominence will be easy is misguided, but if there’s anyone who might be able to do it a little faster than others, Nickerson surely has the pedigree to back that up.

Nickerson, who spent more 16 seasons in the NFL playing middle linebacker between four separate teams, leading Bishop O’Dowd to a state title in California. The Dragons went 11-4 last season and won the CIF 5-AA championship. The new JSerra Catholic head coach has added several others to the staff with previous NFL experience, including Steve Beuerlein and Chris Conte as assistants for the 2026 high school football season. With a very experienced coaching staff along with years of leading a team already under his belt, Nickerson’s impact should be a great as any on this list.

Santavious Bryant, Gainesville (Ga.)

When the Gainesville Red Elephants (Ga.) had went and sought out the replacement for Josh Niblett, who left to become the tight ends coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders, the school aimed to hire the top lead man in the state. Gainesville ended up making the impactful hiring of the former Grayson head football coach, which Bryant in three seasons as the Rams’ head coach compiled an overall record of 37-5 and led his previous squad to the 2024 GHSA Class 6A state championship.

The familiarity with this hiring was that Bryant previously served as the defensive backs coach at Gainesville in 2022 prior to taking on the Grayson head coaching job in 2023. With Gainesville slated to return key players like Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Kharim Hughley and three-star Nigel Newkirk, Bryant has a chance to emulate what he did at Grayson in Year 1 with the Red Elephants.

Bob Palko, West Allegheny (Pa.)

There’s plenty of excitement around western Pennsylvania with the return of Palko for another stint as West Allegheny’s head coach made this easily one of the top impact head coaches heading into the 2026 high school football season.

Palko’s close ties to the area and the state in general made him one of the most well known names in the high school space. Wherever Palko goes, the victories are sure to follow him as well. Palko strung together a very impressive run guiding the Indians in the WPIAL from 1995-2018, compiling a 217-70 record, winning eight WPIAL championships and adding three Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state championships along the way. Being able to replicate the previous success he’s had on the high school level, a fourth PIAA state championship at the school would certainly not be a reach in his next stint at West Allegheny.

For high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night high school football action. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the country.