Fitchburg (Mass.) football hires college asst. as head coach

Fitchburg (Mass.) football program has fallen on tough times the last few years and over the weekend named a new head coach to turn things around.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Red Raiders have tabbed Holy Cross assistant coach Mike Pucko as the program’s next head football coach. Pucko served two separate stints as Holy Cross’ defensive line coach, first from 2019-21 and 2024-25.

Mike pucko is the new head football coach at Fitchburg High School, great hire!! Coach Pucko was recently Asst. Coach @HCrossFB & @AssumptionFB also was head coach at #holyname & @WBMHSAthletics @SpecNews1Worc — Kevin Shea (@3KevinShea) March 22, 2026

Pucko has served as a high school head football coach before, leading Holy Name Central Catholic from 2005-2015, compiling an impressive 89-42 overall record during his 11-year tenure. Under Pucko’s leadership, the team captured three MIAA Super Bowl state championships, back-to-back Division 2 titles in 2005 and 2006, followed by a Division 1A crown in 2008.

Before taking the helm at Holy Name Central Catholic, Pucko was the head coach at West Boylston from 2001-2004. Earlier in his high school coaching career, Pucko was the defensive coordinator roles at West Boylston in two separate stints from 1993–1996 and 1998–2000 and also at Marlboro High School in 1997.

Now the very experienced coach makes the transition from the collegiate level back to the high school ranks as Pucko will look to turn around a Fitchburg program that has gone through four straight losing campaigns, winning eight games from 2022-25.

The last time Fitchburg won eight or more games was back in 2007-2008 when the Red Raiders won 17 games during the two-year stretch.

The Red Raiders ended this past season with a 2-9 record and finished ranked No. 228 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

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