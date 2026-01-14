Fitzgerald (Ga.) releases 2026 high school football slate
Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Georgia.
One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.
Though the next official contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams around the country will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.
The first school out of the Peach State to announce who they will be playing this fall are the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 9-4 and reached the regional final round of the GHSA Class A, Region 1 postseason.
Fitzgerald 2026 football schedule
Aug. 7 – at Coffee (scrimmage)
Aug. 14 – McIntosh
Aug. 21 – at Clinch County
Sep. 4 – Irwin County
Sep. 11 – at Dodge County
Sep. 18 – at Worth County
Sep. 25 – Jeff Davis
Oct. 2 – at Bacon County
Oct. 9 – Thomasville
Oct. 16 – at Cook County
Oct. 23 – Berrien
Oct. 30 – at Brooks County
More about Fitzgerald High School
Fitzgerald High School provides a dynamic learning environment that encourages both academic and athletic excellence. Known for its strong football program, the Purple Hurricanes are a prominent team in Georgia’s high school athletics, consistently performing well in the GHSA competitions. The school offers a variety of sports and extracurricular activities that contribute to the holistic development of its students, fostering community spirit and school pride.
How to Follow Georgia High School Football
For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Peach State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school football excitement across the state.