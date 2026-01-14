Fitzgerald (Ga.) releases 2026 high school football slate

Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Georgia.

The first school out of the Peach State to announce who they will be playing this fall are the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 9-4 and reached the regional final round of the GHSA Class A, Region 1 postseason.

Fitzgerald 2026 football schedule

Aug. 7 – at Coffee (scrimmage)

Aug. 14 – McIntosh

Aug. 21 – at Clinch County

Sep. 4 – Irwin County

Sep. 11 – at Dodge County

Sep. 18 – at Worth County

Sep. 25 – Jeff Davis

Oct. 2 – at Bacon County

Oct. 9 – Thomasville

Oct. 16 – at Cook County

Oct. 23 – Berrien

Oct. 30 – at Brooks County

